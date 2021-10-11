Apartments, retail planned for site in East Winston. New development will be on site of former dry cleaner

A couple who grew up in eastern Winston-Salem is embarking on a plan to build a 30-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail spaces on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a development they hope will be a catalyst for others in a historic Black neighborhood.

Called Ram’s Pointe, the development will stand in the block of King Drive between Third and Fourth streets, on a site that has been under remediation because it once had a dry-cleaning business.

“This is something that has been a long time coming,” said Michael Baker, who with his wife Charmon is behind the development through their company, MTB3 Properties LLC. “We have been at this for about 10 years. Charmon and I were always passing and saw the land just sitting there. One day she said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a mixed-use apartment here, so we could have something nice like they do downtown.’ “

10% of the apartments will be for affordable housing, with the rest renting at market rates, the Bakers said.

“There will be at fitness center, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, and a green space on top of the building with a view of the downtown area,” Charmon Baker said.