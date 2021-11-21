Apartments, vehicles damaged as gunfight takes place outside apartment in Winston-Salem

Apartments and vehicles were shot into as a gunfight ensued Sunday afternoon among two groups outside The View at 5010 apartment complex on Split Rail Circle, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 p.m. at the 5000 block of Split Rail Circle, located near Bethabara Park Boulevard. Police located numerous shell casings in the roadway and on the sidewalks.

Three apartments at 5040 Split Rail Circle, which were occupied, sustained gunfire damage. Five vehicles in the area were also found with gunfire damage.

Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other for unknown reasons.

Investigators said the gunfire was targeted between the two groups and was not a random act of violence.

No one was injured or struck by gunfire. Police listed eight victims of damage.

This investigation is in its early stages, and no additional information was immediately available.

The 5000 block of Split Rail Circle was closed for approximately four hours while police investigated.