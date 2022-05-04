Appalachian healthcare system forms partnership with UNC Health

UNC Health said Tuesday it has reached a long-term management services agreement with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System that's been approved by their respective governing bodies.

The main element of the agreement is UNC Health providing resources to help the Appalachian system invest in services, technology, equipment and facilities.

Appalachian offers access to three hospitals — Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital in Linville, Cannon in Linville, Watauga in Boone — as well as 13 medical offices and 22 outpatient services.

Appalachian officials stressed that the system will retain its not-for-profit status, local governance structure, local leadership and will continue to operate its Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation. Patients will continue to see the same doctor and providers.

A MyChart application has become commonplace with most major healthcare systems in North Carolina, such as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc.

MyChart assists patient with viewing test results, scheduling appointments, obtaining paperless statements and paying bills online, updating medications and allergies, connecting to home devices, refilling prescriptions and messaging securely with providers.

Appalachian's Board of Trustees began pursuing in February "a potential relationship to strengthen the health system’s ability to bring new resources to the community,” said Thomas Dale, the system's chairman.

“Our thorough process led us to UNC Health, one of the most recognized and trusted health systems in the country. Through our (agreement), we will be able to deepen our primary care base, improve accessibility and enhance the level of services we provide today.”

“The Epic electronic health record system will truly transform how we care for and communicate with our patients. It is one of the cornerstones of our agreement with UNC Health," Dale said.

UNC Health is affiliated with 14 hospitals, 18 hospital campuses and more than 500 clinics statewide, along with the clinical patient care programs of UNC School of Medicine.

It has similar agreements with hospitals in Goldsboro, Hendersonville, Jacksonville, Kinston, Lumberton, Morganton, New Bern and Rocky Mount.

Steve Burriss, UNC Health's chief operating officer, said the agreement "will bring great benefits to the people of this region."

Those includes, according to Burriss, expanded specialty and subspecialty services, such as advanced cancer care and heart and vascular services.

Appalachian will benefit from partnering with UNC Health on purchasing and contracting.

“Our board understands the importance of having a relationship with a top-tier organization that shares our commitment to rural healthcare,” Appalachian chief executive Chuck Mantooth said.

For more information, go to apprhs.org/announcement.

