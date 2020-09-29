Appalachian State student, Ledford grad who died of COVID-19 complications remembered as selfless and kind

Chad Dorrill would play 30 minutes of a 32-minute basketball game if he wasn’t in foul trouble.
He became an all-conference basketball player at Ledford High School, deciding to attend Appalachian State, where he was a sophomore exercise-science major.
And to others around him, he had a dry sense of humor and was selfless, both as a teammate and a person.
Dorrill, 19, died Monday evening of complications from COVID-19, rattling both the community around the family's home near Wallburg in Davidson County and the Boone campus. This was the first coronavirus-related student death in the University of North Carolina system since several campuses reopened last month, The Associated Press reported.
Appalachian announced Tuesday that Dorrill had tested positive earlier this month after he returned home because he felt unwell. Dorrill had been living off campus and was taking all of his classes online, the chancellor said. He went through isolation, returned to school, began facing additional complications and ultimately was hospitalized.
"The hearts of the entire Appalachian Community are with Chad’s family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult and painful time," Appalachian State chancellor Sheri Everts wrote in an email. "Tributes shared by friends and loved ones show the positive impact Chad had on the communities he loved and called home, which included App State and Boone.
"His family’s wishes are for the university to share a common call to action so our entire campus community recognizes the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines."
App State reported a new high of 159 current COVID-19 cases among students Tuesday. Nearly 550 students have tested positive for the virus since in-person classes resumed last month. Appalachian State remains open for in-person instruction.
Jason Anderson, the Ledford boys basketball coach, took over the program in 2018 when Dorrill was a senior.
"Coaches say over and over again that they don't have favorites," Anderson said. "But they do when it comes down to a kid like Chad because you'll take 12 of him every time you can get him."
Anderson said Dorrill made Anderson’s transition to head coach so much smoother because he was unselfish. His approach helped other players fall in line.
In his last high school season, Dorrill averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He earned all-conference recognition, and outside of the occasional break, was too important to take off the floor, Anderson said.
Dorrill wasn’t outspoken, Anderson said, but he had no issue using his voice. He would ask questions when he didn’t understand. He would offer suggestions if he saw a way to improve. And he’d use his dry sense of humor to offer a critique or praise.
But above that, Anderson said, Dorrill was a genuine person.
“It’s just hard to describe what kids like that mean to programs nowadays,” Anderson said. “Because it’s hard to find kids that don’t focus on themselves. He was definitely not one of those.”
Jon Reed said he and Dorrill were best friends. They really clicked during their sophomore season on their junior varsity team.
The two would play basketball in the afternoons or go out to a golf course to sit and listen to music.
When they graduated, Dorrill went to App State and Reed went to UNC Wilmington.
“Our freshmen year of college, neither one of us had a car on campus, so we didn’t visit each other,” Reed said. “All over summer, while we were hanging out, we were like ‘We’re going to visit each other, right?’”
Reed made a weekend trip to Boone with friends, and he planned to see Dorrill in the process. But the day before Reed left, Dorrill tested positive.
He got to visit his friend in the hospital before he passed.
Ethan Reece, another former teammate who attends the UNC Charlotte, didn’t learn about Dorrill’s battle with the novel coronavirus until recently. They saw each other last December until they reconnected at some basketball games while home.
“It’s very sad, just something we don’t really expect to happen right now,” Reece said. “We’re all so young.
“You just sort of think that we’re going to meet up eventually later, look back on things and hang out as a team again.”
The Ledford basketball team held a shootaround on Monday afternoon, and before they left, Anderson gathered the team members. They talked about how to play and honor Dorrill, but also how to be healthy.
Before they left the gym, Anderson and the team put Dorrill’s old number, No. 10, on every available spot on the scoreboard. They left the lights on all night and into Tuesday morning.
Anderson said Dorrill’s parents have made one constant plea since the loss of their son: Wear a mask and take the virus seriously.
"You've heard all the stories and all the things that are out about people who get diagnosed with COVID it's not supposed to happen to kids this age," Anderson said. "And for our community right now, to be able to put a face with that right now, it should be an eye's wide-open moment."
Reporter John Newsom of the Greensboro News & Record contributed to this story.
