Appalachian State student, Ledford grad who died of COVID-19 complications remembered as selfless and kind

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But above that, Anderson said, Dorrill was a genuine person.

“It’s just hard to describe what kids like that mean to programs nowadays,” Anderson said. “Because it’s hard to find kids that don’t focus on themselves. He was definitely not one of those.”

Jon Reed said he and Dorrill were best friends. They really clicked during their sophomore season on their junior varsity team.

The two would play basketball in the afternoons or go out to a golf course to sit and listen to music.

When they graduated, Dorrill went to App State and Reed went to UNC Wilmington.

“Our freshmen year of college, neither one of us had a car on campus, so we didn’t visit each other,” Reed said. “All over summer, while we were hanging out, we were like ‘We’re going to visit each other, right?’”

Reed made a weekend trip to Boone with friends, and he planned to see Dorrill in the process. But the day before Reed left, Dorrill tested positive.

He got to visit his friend in the hospital before he passed.