Appeal from Forsyth Republicans could delay certifying election. Group goes to state over election protest.

A group of Republicans upset over procedures used to shut down voting machines here on Nov. 8 is taking its election protest to the state board of elections in Raleigh, after seeing their protest dismissed in Forsyth County.

Although the group’s appeal did not stop the state on Tuesday from canvassing the results of the Nov. 8 election, it will prevent the winners of all the contests subject to the protest from receiving a certificate of election — at least until the protest is resolved.

The list of affected contests is a long one: It includes U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Congressional representatives Virginia Foxx (R-5th) and Kathy Manning (D-6th), state supreme and appeals court judges, county commissioners, the sheriff and district attorney and even members of the county soil and water conservation board.

National officeholders won’t be taking their oaths of office until January, and state lawmakers are exempt from election delays. But county commissioners are scheduled to be sworn in as soon as Dec. 5.

The appeal was filed with the Forsyth County Board of Elections on Tuesday, but it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the state board might meet to rule on it. In fact, the state elections office said it had not yet gotten a copy, though the appeal can be heard as long as it was duly postmarked. If the state board were to reject the appeal, the protesters could appeal that ruling to Wake County Superior Court.

The election protest here was filed by several Republican voters, including some precinct workers, who complained that the security of the election in Forsyth County was potentially compromised when election officials shared an override code on election night at the close of voting.

Election officials had mistakenly set up the ballot tabulators at each of the county’s 108 precincts to demand that workers enter a code to shut down the machines and deliver the results. The precinct workers are not ordinarily supplied the code, but were provided with it so that the results could be determined.

According to the protest, “it is unknown, but certainly plausible that during the time that the machines should have been shut down but weren’t, that unauthorized ballots were entered, other data was tampered with or some other incident occurred (possibly including electronic access) that could affect the outcome of the election.”

When the local elections board met on Nov. 23, it dismissed the protest on a 3-2 party line vote, with the Democratic majority in control. The Democratic members said irregularities had occurred in the machine shutdown, but that there was no evidence of results tampering.

Although the GOP members voiced confidence in the election results here, they wanted to give the protesters the chance to make their case in a formal hearing.

After the vote, elections director Tim Tsujii revealed that the override code could not have given election workers access to any administrative functions, as he had initially said when he made public the irregular shutdown procedure on Nov. 18.

Tsujii said there were multiple other reasons for trusting the election results, including no irregularity shown in the tabulator audit logs and no record of additional votes scanned after the close of the polls.

On Tuesday, the five-member state elections board authenticated the count for every ballot item in national, state and local contests, a process known as the canvass.

Among the results were the outcome of the state’s 14 U.S. House races, which resulted in a 7-7 partisan split.

More than 3.78 million people, or about 51% of the state’s 7.41 million registered voters, cast ballots, according to state board data. Turnout for the last midterm election, in 2018, was 53%.

In the weeks following the Nov. 8 vote, each of the 100 county election boards canvassed their results to confirm all eligible ballots were counted, including provisional and absentee ballots. Bipartisan teams at each board also performed hand recounts of ballots from randomly selected groups.

Three subsequent state audits assessed voter history data, tabulator accuracy and provisional voter eligibility. The state board compared the number of authorized voters and absentee ballot applications with the number of ballots cast to identify any instances of fraud, such as ballot stuffing.

The comparison, along with equipment checks at more than 180 polling locations, substantiated the accuracy of the count, said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board.

“These audit results — and the results of similar audits conducted after every election — show that our certified voting machines count ballots accurately and can be trusted,” she said in a recent statement.

More than 187,600 voters cast absentee ballots this year, nearly double the number from 2018.