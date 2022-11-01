Applause for pipeline pause: Centuries-old Triad farm among properties spared from condemnation attempts

Mike Herbin’s roots in the Triad reach deeper than most.

The eighth-generation farmer cultivates the same Rockingham County land his family has tended for more than two-and-a-half centuries.

Those fields represent an agricultural legacy bestowed on him by his father, and one that Harbin is passing on to his own son.

So a threat to any of the hundreds of acres that make up Herbin Farms is more than a potential attack on the family’s livelihood. It is an ancestral affront.

That explains Herbin’s reaction last week to the news that the company behind a proposed pipeline that would transport hundreds of millions of cubic feet of natural gas through the Triad annually was abandoning — at least for now — condemnation proceedings against dozens of North Carolina property owners whose land is the project’s path.

“That’s the best news I’ve heard in about four years,” Herbin said by phone during a break from bailing tobacco. “I don’t want another right-of-way across this farm.”

Five Duke Energy rights-of-way and two state roads already slice through Herbin’s fields of tobacco, corn and soybeans.

“One of those roads was built in 1962, when my father was 28 years old,” Herbin recalled. “He fought it all the way to the North Carolina Supreme Court.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation won that battle, but it wasn’t the Herbins’ last.

Alvin Herbin was in his mid-80s and in poor health by the time representatives of the Mountain Valley Pipeline approached him about an agreement to allow the proposed 75-mile MVP Southgate extension to pass through a 13-acre portion of his farm.

His response was an emphatic “no,” which landed the aging farmer — along with dozens of other defiant property owners in Guilford, Rockingham and Alamance counties – in court to fight Mountain Valley’s legal attempts to gain access to their land.

Alvin died May 14, 2021, at age 87 while surrounded by family members in his Gibsonville home and still unsure about the outcome in this latest defense of the Herbins’ hallowed ground.

“That was part of the reason he died,” Mike Herbin said of his father. “Because all he did all his life was work to buy land. And then here at the end, they still try to take it from him.”

Even with the latest reprieve, the family finds itself straddling its agricultural past and a future defined by energy challenges tied to climate change and international conflict.

‘Not abandoned’

Mountain Valley has successfully negotiated for access to 80% of the property it would need for the MVP Southgate extension, spokesman Shawn Day told the Journal.

But in a U.S. District Court filing Oct. 20, the company provided notice that it was voluntarily dismissing condemnation proceedings against Herbin and the owners of nearly 70 North Carolina properties who rebuffed Mountain Valley’s attempts to acquire easements on their land.

That doesn’t mean their fight is over, however.

Mountain Valley noted in its filing that it was dismissing its legal claims “without prejudice” and reserves the right to restart condemnation proceedings because it has “not abandoned this project.”

“We believe this action is appropriate given the ongoing evaluation of the Southgate project timing, design and scope, and it is consistent with the team’s commitment to working collaboratively with landowners along the proposed route,” Day said in an email to the Journal.

Property rights aside, another factor in the company’s Southgate decision is the status of the main Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus shale fields to Pittsylvania County in Virginia.

The proposed $500 million Southgate extension would run from the southern end of the main line and end in Alamance County. About 44 miles of the pipeline would be in North Carolina.

But the future of that project is inextricably tied to the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline.

In its 2020 approval of the Southgate extension, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission declared that construction could not begin until the company received the required federal permits and authorization to complete the main Mountain Valley project.

Though approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2017, the 300-mile mainline project has been entangled in a series of legal challenges and hit with hundreds of environmental violations.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, has blocked key approvals from federal agencies needed for the pipeline to cross a national forest and blocked construction because of concerns about endangered species.

In response to a new challenge from environmental groups, the same court now is considering throwing out a state water-quality permit after the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection found 100 water-quality and sediment violations related to the project.

The pipeline appeared to get unexpected new life in August, when U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, cut a deal with his party’s congressional leaders to back the Inflation Reduction Act if they pledged to consider legislation that would clear the way for completing the Mountain Valley project. But the proposal was dropped from a funding bill after opposition from Democrats including U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a Greensboro Democrat running for a second term in a redrawn district that includes Herbin’s farm and dozens of other properties in the path of the pipeline extension.

Herbin, meanwhile, closely watched the Washington wheeling and dealing.

“All that junk that Joe Manchin got in, tradin’ votes and everything, it made him look like a fool,” he observed.

‘Energy world is shifting’

MVP Southgate’s suspension of condemnation proceedings came exactly one week before a report by the world’s leading energy agency suggested that the energy crisis ignited by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to accelerate rather than slow down the transition away from fossil fuels like natural gas and toward cleaner technologies like wind, solar and electric vehicles.

Proponents of the pipeline projects have argued that increasing access to domestically produced natural gas will enhance energy security by insulating the U.S. from global price volatility.

But in its annual World Energy Outlook, the International Energy Association argued that such investments run counter to expected trends in power production.

The IEA predicts that coal use will begin declining within a few years, natural gas demand will reach a plateau by the end of the decade, and rising sales of electric vehicles will lead to a leveling off of oil demand in the mid-2030s and a slight drop through the middle of the century.

“Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come,” explained IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “The energy world is shifting dramatically before our eyes.”

In North Carolina, the shift to cleaner energy by the state’s largest utility will be the most significant factor in meeting emissions targets established through legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2021.

A key to Duke Energy’s proposed plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70% compared to 2005 levels by 2030 and reach “carbon-neutral” status by the middle of the century is an initial increase in the use of natural gas in the generation of electricity.

Duke’s dedication to gas in its so-called carbon plan under consideration by the N.C. Utilities Commission has drawn the most opposition from critics who argue that the company’s approach signals a lack of sincere commitment to clean energy.

Natural gas emits considerably less carbon dioxide – the leading human contributor to climate change – than burning coal, but environmental groups have urged the utilities commission to require Duke to quickly phase out, not increase, natural gas by committing to a more aggressive shift to solar and wind energy.

But in an Oct. 24 filing with the utilities commission, Duke insisted that adding natural gas facilities that eventually can be transitioned to clean-burning hydrogen will allow the company to better meet the climate legislation’s “least-cost” mandate aimed at protecting customers from extreme rate hikes.

“Selecting limited amounts of new gas generation at this time provides system flexibility, supports grid reliability as higher levels of intermittent renewables and storage resources are interconnected, and importantly provides significant carbon reductions” needed to meet emissions-reduction targets, Duke said in the document.

The company also argued that using natural gas as a “bridge” while waiting for costs of renewable energy infrastructure to come down further insulates customers from higher rates.

The utility commission has until the end of the year to approve a carbon plan.

With its proposal to increase natural gas capacity, Duke's two regional entities, Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress, figure to be among the biggest potential benefactors of Mountain Valley’s proposed pipelines.

Duke, which serves 4.2 million customers in North and South Carolina, expressed its support for Mountain Valley in a July letter urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve extending the deadline for completion of the primary pipeline.

“The Companies’ base natural gas supply assumption to meet demand outlined in its resource plans relies on incremental access to Appalachian natural gas supply,” Nelson Peeler, Duke’s senior vice president of transmission and fuels strategy policy, noted in the letter. “If incremental access to Appalachian natural gas supply is not possible, the Companies will need to rely on alternate fuel supply that is estimated to result in increased costs and price volatility for its customers.”

FERC agreed in August to extend the main Mountain Valley project deadline by four years, to October 2026.

‘In the family’

Despite uncertainty over the Southgate extension, there has been a flurry of activity on Mike Herbin’s farm related to the proposed project.

“They had some bunch of hippies from Chapel Hill come out and try to find Indian artifacts and stuff like that,” he said, adding that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also inspected the site to identify wetlands.

Now, with the collapse of the Manchin deal and Mountain Valley’s decision to halt North Carolina condemnation proceedings for the Southgate extension, Herbin is hoping he’s heard the last of discussion about a pipeline cutting yet another stripe across land his family has owned since 1760, when brothers John and William Herbin arrived from their native England and bought more than 1,500 acres in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Farming has evolved in the two-and-a-half centuries since, but the land endures as the family’s legacy, and Mike Herbin is as fiercely protective of it as his father was before him.

“The plan is for it to stay in the family,” he added.

Herbin’s son, James, already shares farm-management duties with his father.

Fighting yet another right-of-way battle shouldn’t be among his responsibilities, Mike Harbin insisted.

“I’m glad this one turned out like it did,” he concluded. “At least for now.”