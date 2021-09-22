Apple Festival at Historic Bethabara Park canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

The Apple Festival scheduled to be held Saturday at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem has been canceled because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, three city officials said Wednesday.

"Given the current environment with COVID, we thought it was better to cancel it this year, and try to bring it back next year," said William Royston, the director of the city's Recreation and Parks Department.

Last year's Apple Festival also was canceled because of the coronavirus. Admission to the 2019 Apple Festival at the park was free.

"The Apple Fest brings in a lot vendors," Royston said. "From our standpoint, we provide the space."

The increasing rates of COVID-19 in Forsyth County also concerned the festival organizers, said Frank Brown III, the supervisor at the Historic Bethabara Park. Organizers canceled the event earlier this month, he said.

"We were worried about the children being unvaccinated and (potentially) spreading it to juveniles, the crowds and vendors," Brown said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, there have been 47,642 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and 495 deaths in Forsyth attributed to the coronavirus, according to the statistics collected by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.