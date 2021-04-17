Appointments available next week at Fairgrounds for COVID-19 vaccination

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for anyone 16 or older.

Appointments are available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The mass vaccination site will be open Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m.-8 p.m. and next Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled after vaccination.

All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Boulevard).