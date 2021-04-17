 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appointments available next week at Fairgrounds for COVID-19 vaccination
0 comments
alert featured

Appointments available next week at Fairgrounds for COVID-19 vaccination

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for anyone 16 or older.

Appointments are available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The mass vaccination site will be open Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m.-8 p.m. and next Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. 

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled after vaccination.

All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Boulevard).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News