Appointments for one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at local mass-vaccination site

A coalition of six North Carolina healthcare advocacy groups issued a statement in support of getting vaccinated regardless of dose available

The coalition is comprised of the N.C. Medical Society, N.C. Academy of Family Physicians, N.C. Healthcare Association, N.C. Community Health Center Association, N.C. Association of Local Health Directors, and N.C. Public Health Association.

"We strongly encourage everyone currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible," according to their statement.

"Getting vaccinated with one of the three authorized vaccines is crucial to stemming the severity of the illness caused by the COVID-19 virus and the spread of its more transmissible variants. ... Getting a vaccine will help end this pandemic."

Mike Zelek, president of N.C. Public Health Association, said that "we have three vaccines that are all safe, effective, and allow you to do the things you love and see the ones you love without getting sick."

The coalition said that "being vaccinated is the most important thing, not which vaccine you receive since they all offer protection."

“If you are wondering about which vaccine is the best for you, I’ll keep it simple, with all three vaccines being safe and effective, the best vaccine for you is the one available to you at your appointment,” said Stacie Saunders, president of N.C. Association of Local Health Directors.

