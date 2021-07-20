Arbor Acres expansion represents successful give and take over traffic concerns

There was an agreement to channel some of the potential new traffic, particularly from Arbor Acres staff and vendors, to Pilgrim Court as opposed to Arbor Road. Speed bumps will be placed on Arbor and Kent roads.

Those commitments were enough to lead the neighborhood group to withdraw opposition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Let me be clear: No one wants speed cushions in the neighborhood, but they are a far better alternative to risking one's life while walking in the neighborhood and exiting one's driveway," Wigodsky said.

First phase

The expansion is the first major residential construction Arbor Acres has undertaken in nearly 10 years.

It is also the first element in a multi-phased plan for Arbor Acres’ 85-acre campus.

The expansion includes a three-story West building with eight units on each floor for a total of 24, and a four-story East building, also with eight units per floor for a total of 32. There is a common courtyard between the buildings.

Arbor Acres said Friday that 35 of the planned apartments already have been reserved.

"We have a long, wonderful and rich history in Winston-Salem," Applegate said.