Arbor Acres requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated employees will be terminated after Oct. 31.

Arbor Acres Retirement Community Inc. is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31, making it one of the first nursing homes in the state to make such a requirement.

Employees who are not vaccinated by that date will be terminated, Andrew Applegate, the facility's president and chief executive, told employees in a memo sent Monday.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting their last dose of the vaccine. In order to meet that deadline, workers must get the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine by Sept. 19 and the second dose by Oct. 17. Those who chose the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, must take the shot by Oct. 17.

Arbor Acres said that, as of Monday, 65% of its full- and part-time staff are fully vaccinated, or 280 out of 432 employees.

That means 152 employees have about eight weeks to begin the COVID-19 vaccination regimen. Employees who are terminated can be considered for re-employment once they are fully vaccinated. There will be some exceptions for medical and religious reasons, the systems said.

By contrast, 99% of Arbor Acres residents in independent living and 98% of residents in licensed healthcare have been vaccinated, Arbor Acres said.