Arbor Acres requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated employees will be terminated after Oct. 31.

Arbor Acres Retirement Community Inc. is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31, making it one of the first nursing homes in the state to make such a requirement.
Employees who are not vaccinated by that date will be terminated, Andrew Applegate, the facility's president and chief executive, told employees in a memo sent Monday.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting their last dose of the vaccine. In order to meet that deadline, workers must get the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine by Sept. 19 and the second dose by Oct. 17. Those who chose the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, must take the shot by Oct. 17.
Arbor Acres said that, as of Monday, 65% of its full- and part-time staff are fully vaccinated, or 280 out of 432 employees.
That means 152 employees have about eight weeks to begin the COVID-19 vaccination regimen. Employees who are terminated can be considered for re-employment once they are fully vaccinated. There will be some exceptions for medical and religious reasons, the systems said.
By contrast, 99% of Arbor Acres residents in independent living and 98% of residents in licensed healthcare have been vaccinated, Arbor Acres said.
"I must confess that in spite of all that we have gone through with the pandemic, I thought making this difficult decision would be easy by this time," Applegate wrote. "I can assure you that is not the case.
"I fully recognize that the issue of vaccinations is polarizing. People have very strong opinions and convictions on either side of the debate. I also recognize that there are others who are on the fence, so to speak."
Applegate said he consulted with the facility's Resident Council Advisory committee on COVID-19, which includes several physicians, as well as taking into consideration current trends and reviewing updated guidelines from federal, state and local health officials.
Applegate said in his memo that his decision was spurred in part by similar decisions by the Triad's three primary healthcare systems, as well as the vaccine requirement for the 14 facilities within the Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities.
On Friday, Arbor Acres had its first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in more than two months.
As a result, employees in all levels of care, regardless of vaccination status, are being required to wear masks in common areas.
Arbor Acres said it believes it is the first Forsyth County long-term care facility to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations of employees.
Applegate said he is aware some employees will choose to leave rather than meet the vaccination mandate
"I recognize that this may mean severing long-term working relationships with some of you," Applegate wrote.
"I respect the fact that some (employees') convictions on the topic are so strong that walking away from Arbor Acres is the only alternative."
Yet, Applegate wrote that "if I do not require it and we have an outbreak, I am likely faced with the prospect of a large portion of our fellow (employees) being impacted and unavailable to care for residents during a major outbreak in our community."
"Either situation puts Arbor Acres at risk of not being able to fulfill its mission."
Applegate said his decision was prompted by wanting to avoid another fall of "mandatory quarantining."
"The accompanying social isolation that our residents experienced in previous months must be taken into consideration. Having to routinely notify residents and their families of repeated closures to visitation is something none of us want to experience again.
"We all saw the severe impact that had on the residents, their families and frankly all of us who served them."
Applegate said his bottom line on mandating vaccinations is that he doesn't want employees "put into a situation where they are called upon to sacrifice themselves and their families when we can take steps to prevent a widespread infection."
