Archdale man suffers gunshot wound in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Police responded to a local hospital around 2:37 a.m. Sunday where a man from Archdale was seeking medical treatment for a single gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Deivy Fortuny-Gonzalez, 31, attempted to intervene and break up a fight, based on information police officers obtained about the incident. The suspects shifted their focus on Fortuny-Gonzalez and discharged a firearm in his direction and in front of a business at 975 Peters Creek Parkway.

Fortuny-Gonzalez’s injury was not life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

