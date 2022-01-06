Arctic blast to bring wind chills in the low teens across Triad

An Arctic cold front moving into the Triad will bring rain late Thursday and strong winds overnight before temperatures plunge into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Wind chill values in Winston-Salem and Greensboro are expected to fall into the low teens overnight and into Friday, Christy Anderson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office, said Thursday afternoon.

The rain is expected to end by 11 p.m.

Patches of black ice will be possible for the Friday morning commute, “but the cold is going to come well after the rain, so that’s good,” Anderson added.

Expected overnight winds of 6-14 mph, with gusts as high as 30, also will help to dry out roads before temperatures fall below freezing, she said.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews worked Thursday to apply a diluted salt-brine solution to divided highways in the region, spokesman Aaron Moody said. Those included Interstates 40, 74 and 85; U.S. 52 and 421; and Salem Parkway.

"We'll have crews on standby after midnight in case they're needed," Moody added.