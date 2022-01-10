Are erratic Triad temperatures leaving us under the weather?

January started with a New Year’s Day record high of 77 degrees at Piedmont Triad International Airport. A little more than a week later, an Arctic cold front sent local temperatures plunging to 19 on Saturday.

The weather service's Petro noted that, while the wide swing in temperatures seems extreme, it was the way the month began that was extraordinary.

“Just the fact that it got into the 70s is the unusual part,” he explained. “At some point it had to change, and that cold front that blew through scoured out the warmth.”

Even with 1.5 inches of rain and 2 inches of snow so far in January, the Triad remains one of 35 North Carolina counties classified as “abnormally dry,” according to the latest update from the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council. Another 62 counties are in “moderate drought” conditions and two — Cumberland and Robeson — are in “extreme drought.”

Just 0.30 inches of rain fell in the Triad in November, making it one of the driest months ever in the region. That was more than 3 inches below normal for November. Those dry conditions helped fuel a late-November wildfire that burned more than 1,000 acres at Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County.