Are erratic Triad temperatures leaving us under the weather?

January has left Triad residents with a collective case of weather whiplash.
We’re less than one-third of the way through the month, and already the region has experienced a nearly 60-degree range of temperatures, along with two days of heavy rain and a significant snowfall.
The National Weather Service predicted temperatures would dip to 22 degrees Monday and Tuesday nights. That’s about 8 degrees colder than the normal lows for those days.
And the expected high of 40 on Tuesday is 9 degrees below the normal high for Jan. 11.
“The pendulum has swung,” said Nick Petro, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.
Forecasts of a freefalling Fahrenheit often foster predictions of widespread illness.
Are those fears founded?
“If the question is whether being cold makes us sick, the answer is no,” said Dr. John Sanders, chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health. “Getting cold doesn’t give us a cold.”
But, he added, research has found that rhinoviruses, which cause more than half of all colds and cold-like illness, reproduce more efficiently at lower temperatures. Studies have discovered the same attributes in influenza viruses
Cooler temperatures also can dry out mucus membranes in the nose and cause cracks that provide easier access for viruses, he added.
But can yo-yoing temperatures from warm to cold and back again affect our health?
“We really don’t know that that happens,” Sanders said.
Cold, dry air can cause flare-ups for people with asthma, but that involves symptoms of a pre-existing condition, not a new illness.
People who venture out on a warm day after being cooped up inside could experience a sudden exposure to pollen that could trigger allergies, Sanders added. But again, the condition is not new.
In terms of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, it’s too soon to determine the impact of temperature, Sanders said. That’s largely because variants have fed waves of infection that make it difficult to accurately interpret the effects of outside factors, he explained.
There also is not enough data to determine the impact of temperature variations on immune systems, Sanders added.
“Some people get sick and feel it’s because of changes in weather,” he noted. “Maybe it is. But we just don’t know.”
Hot and cold
January started with a New Year’s Day record high of 77 degrees at Piedmont Triad International Airport. A little more than a week later, an Arctic cold front sent local temperatures plunging to 19 on Saturday.
The weather service's Petro noted that, while the wide swing in temperatures seems extreme, it was the way the month began that was extraordinary.
“Just the fact that it got into the 70s is the unusual part,” he explained. “At some point it had to change, and that cold front that blew through scoured out the warmth.”
Even with 1.5 inches of rain and 2 inches of snow so far in January, the Triad remains one of 35 North Carolina counties classified as “abnormally dry,” according to the latest update from the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council. Another 62 counties are in “moderate drought” conditions and two — Cumberland and Robeson — are in “extreme drought.”
Just 0.30 inches of rain fell in the Triad in November, making it one of the driest months ever in the region. That was more than 3 inches below normal for November. Those dry conditions helped fuel a late-November wildfire that burned more than 1,000 acres at Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County.
Dry conditions carried over into December. The National Weather Service reported 1.6 inches of rain for the month, less than half the normal 3.3 inches.
Looking ahead, dry weather is expected at least through Friday, with highs in the upper 40s Wednesday and lower 50s Thursday and Friday. There is a 30% chance of rain Saturday, when a high near 50 is forecast.
