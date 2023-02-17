State Treasurer Dale Folwell's approach to challenging the socioeconomic role of North Carolina's largest healthcare systems has taken perhaps its most personal tact.

The latest in a series of commissioned investigative reports into what Folwell unabashedly calls a healthcare "cartel" linked the annual compensation of the systems' top executives with rank-and-file employees and the quality of patient care.

Folwell says the 144-page report, released Wednesday, demonstrates "a decade of growing wage inequity across nonprofit hospitals."

Folwell has opposed major healthcare system mergers affecting North Carolina, whether its Atrium Health's acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the subsequent merger of Atrium with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health or Novant Health's purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Talking about the state's healthcare systems' chief executives as a whole, Folwell ignited another round of fiery rhetoric by saying "they seem to be paid to merge and raise prices. Frontline workers risked their lives to care for patients, but nurse and physician wages have risen far more slowly than executive pay over the past decade."

Folwell has paid particular close attention — often with pointed remarks — to Eugene Woods' annual compensation. In 2024, Woods will become the top executive of Advocate Health — the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system.

According to the report, Woods' compensation has risen 473% from 2015.

“These nonprofit hospital executives have lost their mission," Folwell said. "They are supposed to make people better, not make themselves richer.”

Tug of war

The report is Folwell's latest salvo in a multiyear tug-of-war over the financial health and socioeconomic contributions of the state's nine largest healthcare systems, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant in the Triad.

Atrium responded to the report by stating "more than ever, healthcare administration requires strong, business-savvy leaders who can manage the complexities and challenges the industry is facing. Retaining top talent requires a competitive compensation package. As a nonprofit health system, we don’t have the luxury of providing stock options and other typical corporate perks."

For the purpose of the study period, which covers from 2010 to 2021, Baptist was reviewed separately from its now-parent Atrium Health.

Folwell’s primary interest in the healthcare systems is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

According to the report, North Carolina hospitals paid $1.7 billion to their top executives from 2010 to 2021 with chief executives alone receiving almost 20% of that pay — or $308.8 million. The chief executives for all nine of the state's largest systems received more than $1 million in annual compensation in their latest IRS filings, led by Atrium's Woods at $9.9 million for fiscal 2021.

The report by researchers from the State Health Plan, Johns Hopkins University and Rice University attempts to tie executive compensation as a factor in higher overall healthcare costs. It also tries to make the case that those executives are compensated more based on system excess revenue amounts — akin to profits for a corporation — than improving patient care.

“Executives are being handsomely rewarded for earning high profits and burdening North Carolinians with medical debt, rather than guaranteeing affordable care to hardworking families that form the backbone of the economy," said Vivian Ho, institute chairwoman in Health Economics at Rice.

Hot-button issue

Hospital management pay has become a hot-button issue in recent years, particularly as Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers have cut or outsourced hundreds of jobs in response to regulatory changes.

Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives. That includes providing incentive pay which approaches, if not exceeds, annual base salary compensation.

Still, some critics challenge the notion of the skill level needed to run a healthcare system.

Researchers with the latest report said they found "troubling trends in hospital executive compensation during the pandemic."

"Despite pleading poverty and taking $1.5 billion in taxpayer-funded COVID relief, the majority of hospital top executives did not cut their own paychecks in 2020," according to the report.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association refuted the report's claims that the boards of medical systems look to enrich their top executives.

"Hospitals and health systems are transparent about these salaries," the organization said. "Nonprofits disclose them on their IRS Form 990s. The compensation of the chief executive officer and other top executives at public hospitals are, by law, a matter of public record."

The Healthcare Association said the report "also fails to provide important context on significant challenges facing health system and hospital executives. Challenges that demand they act fast, think outside the box, make difficult and high-stakes decisions and take on new community health-building roles in addition to dealing with the state’s ongoing and growing behavioral healthcare crisis."

Does it resonate?

The outstanding question is whether the report — as with previous Folwell-commissioned healthcare system reports — resonates with consumers already numb to similar surges in corporate executive compensation.

In the cases of Atrium, Cone and Novant, they have raised their minimum hourly wage several times in recent years to address workforce shortages and inflationary concerns.

There are similarities between how top corporate and nonprofit executives are compensated, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"You get what you incentivize, not what you want," Madjd-Sadjadi said. "Since the goals of being the CEO of a hospital system are similar to the goals of for-profit companies, and they provide services to their patients at a price, whatever for-profit entities are providing, you will see similar compensation packages in the hospital sector."

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the level of pay in the nonprofit world, especially healthcare, "will be a cause for concern, given the difficulties with our national healthcare system."

"While there is always a need to keep pay disparities in check, I do not think it is wise to value shop leadership in this space," Gray said. "If anything, I would try to find ways to increase the pay of all healthcare workers, closing the delta between administration and staff, resulting in satisfied workers and, most importantly, satisfied patients."

Other reports

In October, Folwell released a scathing report addressing hospital Medicare payments in which he accused the healthcare systems of playing “a shell game” with their data.

The report from Rice’s Baker Institute for Public Policy determined that 66% of North Carolina hospitals are profiting from Medicare services.

“When we tried to make healthcare more affordable for state employees and taxpayers, hospital executives claimed they had to overcharge our patients because of their supposed losses on Medicare,” Folwell said. “As healthcare becomes increasingly unaffordable, hospital lobbyists have justified their runaway price inflation by claiming massive losses on treating Medicare patients. But their own data contradicts this narrative."

Atrium and Novant pushed back hard against those allegations. Atrium said the “state treasurer’s latest attack against healthcare systems is based on a flawed and incomplete analysis resulting in invalid conclusions.”

According to Novant, "the content is an incomplete narrative that utilizes inconsistent data sources and provides an inaccurate picture of our financial results because it reflects hospital data only.”

In July, Folwell claimed the state’s seven largest healthcare systems have profited immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic while barely budging in their contributions to patient charity care.

The report, titled “Hospitals Profit During COVID-19,” determined that the seven systems combined had $7.1 billion growth in cash and financial (stock market) investments from 2019 to 2021.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association said in response to the report that it is just the latest in “politically motivated statements” by Folwell.

Compensation defense

The boards of directors or trustees at Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health use similar language in supporting the annual executive compensation they approve, in particular citing the overall size of the system and number of hospitals overseen.

For example, Novant's Board of Trustees said in its November statement on fiscal 2021 compensation that it “must follow very specific checks and balances. It must be considered reasonable and within an acceptable range compared to similar organizations ... comparable in size, complexity and reputation.

“Compensation is designed to be competitive and to help recruit and retain leaders.”

Folwell repeated his claims that nonprofit hospital executives "should recommit to their charitable mission and strengthen their transparency."

According to peer-reviewed reports commissioned by the treasurer, nonprofit hospitals enjoyed more than $1.8 billion in tax breaks in 2020, but the majority of hospitals failed to justify their exemptions by providing "an equivalent level of charity care."

Folwell said another limitation in reviewing healthcare executives' overall compensation is the challenges in tracking the compensation chief executives can draw from outside organizations. For example, the report found that UNC Health Chief Executive William Roper collected $5.5 million from sitting on the boards of outside organizations that did business with the state.

Out of 175 executives across eight systems, only 35 took pay reductions in 2020 that were not triggered by departures.

Steve Lawler, president of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, questioned Folwell's latest report, particularly the timing.

"At a time when other elected leaders in Raleigh from both parties are working to advance healthcare to more than 600,000 North Carolinians through Medicaid expansion and want to help financially stabilize struggling rural hospitals, the treasurer remains silent about those urgent needs," he said. "Instead of contributing to doing the hard and serious work of positively changing the healthcare landscape in North Carolina for the long run, all he does is recycle tired rhetoric and vilify hospital leaders who are devoting their lives and careers to serving the people of our state."