Area legislator tries again with 'attractive nuisance' liability bill

A House bill has been revived that would make more property owners exempt from some trespassing liabilities.
House Bill 228 was filed last week by Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin. His district contains a portion of western Forsyth County.
The bill is titled "Attractive Nuisances," as did Zachary's House Bill 447 during the 2019 session.
HB447 cleared the House by a 74-41 vote in May 2019, only to not be heard in a Senate committee.
In both bills, property owners would be subject to liability for a death or injury involving a body of water only if they had enhanced the property, such as adding a sandy beach, a pier or other manmade element.
The bill defines a body of water as a “pool of water, pond, stream, creek, river, lake, reservoir ... having a primary use as a wildlife habitat, a wildlife conservation source, a wildlife water source, irrigation source or water place for livestock and farm animals.”
Zachary said HB228 has been tweaked "to apply now to farm ponds and wildlife type ponds that have not been made 'attractive' by improvements."
Although Zachary is confident of the legislation clearing the House again, he said that "as for the Senate, I don’t know."
"But, hopefully it will become part of the (House) Farm Bill."
The current law is focused foremost on children who trespass because they are attracted by something artificially created on the property, such as a man-made pond or lake.
The current law makes the property owner subject to liability if they knew children were likely to trespass; there was an “unreasonable risk” of injury or death; the child did not know they were at risk by trespassing; and the property owner “failed to exercise reasonable care to eliminate the danger or otherwise protect the injured child.”
Zachary said that the law "as it is now, determines liability from a 'Monday morning' perspective that is looking back after the fact."
"This bill just says that if you have a pond used for farm purposes or wildlife. and you have made no improvements to attract trespassers, then you just aren’t liable for injury to trespassers.
"It’s an improvement in the law from my perspective, and I hope it will encourage property owners to preserve their ponds or create ponds for turtles, frogs, birds, ducks, geese, otters, mink, muskrats and fish."
