Area legislator tries again with 'attractive nuisance' liability bill

"But, hopefully it will become part of the (House) Farm Bill."

The current law is focused foremost on children who trespass because they are attracted by something artificially created on the property, such as a man-made pond or lake.

The current law makes the property owner subject to liability if they knew children were likely to trespass; there was an “unreasonable risk” of injury or death; the child did not know they were at risk by trespassing; and the property owner “failed to exercise reasonable care to eliminate the danger or otherwise protect the injured child.”

Zachary said that the law "as it is now, determines liability from a 'Monday morning' perspective that is looking back after the fact."

"This bill just says that if you have a pond used for farm purposes or wildlife. and you have made no improvements to attract trespassers, then you just aren’t liable for injury to trespassers.

"It’s an improvement in the law from my perspective, and I hope it will encourage property owners to preserve their ponds or create ponds for turtles, frogs, birds, ducks, geese, otters, mink, muskrats and fish."

