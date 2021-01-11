Arguments begin on whether to overturn convictions of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens

The N.C. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on whether to overturn the convictions of Molly Martens Corbett and Thomas Martens in the murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett nearly five years ago.
The court will issue a decision at a later date, likely months from now.
Molly Corbett, 37, who was Jason's second wife, and Thomas Martens, 70, a former FBI agent and Molly's father, are each serving up to 25 years in prison after a Davidson County jury convicted them of second-degree murder in Jason Corbett's death. In February 2020, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to overturn the murder convictions after finding that the trial judge, David Lee, made a series of errors that the appellate court said denied the two defendants a fair trial.
Prosecutors for the N.C. Attorney's Office, which represents the Davidson County District Attorney's Office, immediately filed an appeal. The case has garnered national and international attention, with Irish journalists covering the trial. ABC's 20/20 and CBS's 48 Hours both did stories on the case.
Tracey Corbett-Lynch, Jason Corbett's sister, said Monday she hopes the N.C. Supreme Court upholds the convictions.
"Our family has put our faith and trust in the justice system in North Carolina," she said in a statement. "As far as we are concerned, the system delivered justice for our beloved Jason in August 2017 with the conviction of his two killers."
Michael Earnest, Molly Corbett's uncle, applauded the arguments that the attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens made Monday.
"I think the primary point at issue is whether Tom and Molly received a fair trial," he said.
The key issues in the case all fall on the claims of self-defense made by Molly Corbett and Martens.
Martens testified during trial and Molly Corbett said in a statement to Davidson County sheriff's investigators that Jason Corbett choked her on the morning of Aug. 2, 2015, angered that he had been awakened from his sleep. The couple lived in a golf community in Davidson County with Jack and Sarah, Jason's children from his first marriage. Thomas Martens and his wife, Sharon Martens, were visiting the family that weekend, and were sleeping in a basement bedroom.
Martens testified that he heard noises coming from upstairs and grabbed a baseball bat that he intended to give Jack. He went to the main bedroom and said he found Jason choking his daughter. Jason wouldn't let go and threatened the lives of Martens and Molly Corbett, according to Martens. That began a life-and-death struggle between the three people in the bedroom, culminating in Jason Corbett being beat to death with the baseball bat and concrete paving stone, Martens said.
Davidson County prosecutors said that overwhelming physical evidence contradicted the self-defense claim, pointing to the autopsy report showed that Jason had been struck at least 12 times, blood-stain evidence in the bedroom and on the clothes Molly Corbett and Martens had been wearing, and testimony from paramedics and deputies at the scene.
The court of appeals ruled that Lee was wrong to exclude statements Jack and Sarah made to social workers with the Union County Department of Social Services and the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. The children's statements indicated that Jason had physically and emotionally abused Molly.
The court of appeals also concluded that Lee was wrong to include some testimony by Stuart James, a national expert on bloodstain-pattern analysis, saying that James failed to confirm that stains on the inside of Martens' shorts and Molly Corbett's pajama bottoms were blood.
Jonathan Babb, a prosecutor with the N.C. Attorney General's Office, argued the statements from the children couldn't be admitted as evidence because they were unreliable and had not been obtained to determine a medical diagnosis. The children told social workers that they were aware of a custody battle between Molly Corbett and Jason's sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, and her husband, David Lynch. The Lynches eventually won custody of the children and they all now live in Ireland.
Babb also said that the alleged bloodstains on the clothes weren't the only evidence in the case. He pointed to bloodstain evidence on the walls of the bedroom.
"But I'd submit that the bloodstain evidence on the walls show a descending series of impacts, which counsel admits is consistent with Mr. Martens' testimony," Babb said.
Some of those bloodstains were found five to six inches from the floor, meaning that Martens was standing above Jason Corbett's head when he was hitting him, Babb said.
David Freedman, attorney for Martens, said James violated his own protocols, which he outlined in a book he wrote. James wrote that stains have to be confirmed as blood before they become a part of the analysis.
"Apparently, that applies to everybody except Stuart James," Freedman said.
Doug Kingsbery, attorney for Molly Corbett, said the exclusion of the children's statements was prejudicial to Molly Corbett's defense.
"The factual issue for the jury was the credibility of Molly's explanation about how this deadly affray began and who was the initial aggressor," he said. That explanation included that Jason Corbett choked her just because he was awakened out of his sleep, he said. A rational juror would want to see evidence that corroborated Molly's explanation for what happened, Kingsbery said.
"Molly lost her chance to present that evidence when the children were taken to Ireland beyond the court's subpoena power," he said. "The impact of that cannot be overstated. The children were uniquely positioned to know the truth about their father having irrational anger issues."
