Arguments begin on whether to overturn convictions of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens

"Our family has put our faith and trust in the justice system in North Carolina," she said in a statement. "As far as we are concerned, the system delivered justice for our beloved Jason in August 2017 with the conviction of his two killers."

Michael Earnest, Molly Corbett's uncle, applauded the arguments that the attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens made Monday.

"I think the primary point at issue is whether Tom and Molly received a fair trial," he said.

The key issues in the case all fall on the claims of self-defense made by Molly Corbett and Martens.

Martens testified during trial and Molly Corbett said in a statement to Davidson County sheriff's investigators that Jason Corbett choked her on the morning of Aug. 2, 2015, angered that he had been awakened from his sleep. The couple lived in a golf community in Davidson County with Jack and Sarah, Jason's children from his first marriage. Thomas Martens and his wife, Sharon Martens, were visiting the family that weekend, and were sleeping in a basement bedroom.