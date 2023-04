An armed man tried to rob the Dollar General store at 1771 Motor Road on Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said Wednesday.

The man entered the store with a gun and tried to make a purchase. He then tried to use force to steal money from the cash register, but was not successful.

He was picked-up by someone in a white sedan with a loud muffler.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department 336-773-7700 or Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.