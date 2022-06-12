Armed robber flees with cash from Winston-Salem pizza restaurant

A suspect got away with an unknown amount of money late Saturday when he held up a Winston-Salem Marco’s Pizza at gunpoint, according to authorities.

A man with a white T-shirt over his face entered the business at 4908 Reynolda Road just after 11 p.m., showed a handgun and demanded money from the register, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a press release.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the business on foot.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or 336-728-3904 for Spanish speakers. Information also can be shared on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Facebook page.