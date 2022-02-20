Armed suspect robs Reynolda Road store, police say

Winston-Salem police say they’re looking for a man suspected in the armed robbery Sunday morning of a Reynolda Road convenience store.

Employees at the Quality Mart at 2805 Reynolda Road told officers that a man wearing a black ski mask and black hoodie walked into the business at about 6:30 a.m., showed a gun and demanded all the money in the store’s cash register.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect, who also was wearing black athletic pants, is believed to be 18-25 years old.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows anyone to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

