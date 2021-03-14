 Skip to main content
Arrest made in hit-and-run incident involving Thomasville teen
Arrest made in hit-and-run incident involving Thomasville teen

The N.C. Highway Patrol said that an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left the 18-year-old operator of a bicycle seriously injured.

On Saturday, troopers charged Michael Ray Galloway, 62, of Thomasville with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury.

The victim, Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa of Thomasville, remains listed in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Galloway received a $2,500 secured bond and is in custody at the Randolph County Jail. Galloway’s court date is scheduled for Monday.

According to FOX8/WGHP, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, Estrada-Ochoa was riding his bicycle shortly after 8 p.m. March 4 on Fuller Mill Road near its intersection of Reddy Foxx Lane in Trinity when a pickup hit his bike.

