Arrest made in teen's death. Juvenile charged in fatal Kernersville shooting.
breaking

Marcus Key memorial

A memorial has been set up at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville where 14-year-old Marcus Key was shot and killed on Nov. 19. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

 Walt Unks

Kernersville police arrested a juvenile male Thursday, Dec. 2 in connection with the shooting death of Marcus Lee Key, a 14-year-old Kernersville boy.

The juvenile who was arrested was charged with second degree murder and is being held by the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

Key was found shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street in Kernersville. He died shortly after police arrived.

Key's family declined to comment on Thursday.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information call them 336-996-3177.

Melissa Hall

336-727-7308

