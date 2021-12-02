Arrest made in teen's death. Juvenile charged in fatal Kernersville shooting.

Kernersville police arrested a juvenile male Thursday, Dec. 2 in connection with the shooting death of Marcus Lee Key, a 14-year-old Kernersville boy.
The juvenile who was arrested was charged with second degree murder and is being held by the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
Key was found shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street in Kernersville. He died shortly after police arrived.
Key's family declined to comment on Thursday.
The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information call them 336-996-3177.
Melissa Hall
336-727-7308
