Arrest made in teen's death. Teen charged in fatal Kernersville shooting.

Kernersville police arrested a male teenager Thursday in connection with the shooting death of another teenager last month, authorities said.
The juvenile is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Marcus Lee Key, 14, of Kernersville, police said in a statement. The teenager was being held Thursday in the custody of the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
The alleged shooter is 17-years-old, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Kernersville police responded to a report of a shooting about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Fourth of July Park at 702 W. Mountain St., police said. When officers arrived, they found Key suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
Key later died of his injuries, police said. The park is next to Kernersville Elementary School.
At that time, the family said on social media that Key was at the park with his mother and sister when he was shot.
Investigators executed a search warrant in this case, said Detective H. Leonard of the Kernersville Police Department. Leonard declined to reveal the address where investigators conducted the search.
Leonard also declined to discuss a possible motive in the shooting, whether investigators have found the gun that was used in the shooting and whether police are pursuing additional suspects in the case.
At the time of the shooting, “there were people at the park,” Leonard said. “I’m not going to confirm or deny what they saw.”
Key was a sixth-grader at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Virtual Academy. Key had previously attended Kernersville Elementary School.
On Nov. 21, some of Key’s friends and family members set up a makeshift memorial for him, setting balloons, stuffed animals and a cross at the base of a pine tree at the park where he died.
Family members have added to the memorial in the last few days, setting snowmen and other Christmas decorations on the tree. Several paper angels with messages to Key are attached to the bark.
Key's second-cousin, Michael Bonilla of Kernersville, and his 7-month pregnant wife, Kayla Bonilla, visited the Fourth of July Park Thursday for the first time since the shooting to see the memorial.
The Bonillas also were at the park on Nov. 17 with their three children, he said. It was the first time they had seen Key and his older brother in at least five months.
Key’s brother was with a group of teens who were fighting with other teens, Michael Bonilla said.
Bonilla and his family decided to leave the park after one of the teenagers came up behind them and said, "I'm coming back for you guys with something bigger," and that teenager left in a red truck.
Bonilla learned that about 30 to 45 minutes after his family left the park, another fight broke out, he said.
During that event, a teenager pulled out a gun as the other teens scattered and Key was caught in the crossfire, Bonilla said.
"He was a good kid," Bonilla said of Key. "He always went to church and loved singing Jesus songs."
Key and his siblings were close and relied on each other because things were rough for them growing up without a father, Bonilla said.
"I'm glad they got that kid today,” Bonilla said about the arrest. “I know it will make Julia (Key's mother) feel a whole lot better."
Bonilla said he remembers the last thing his 10-year-old son said to Key before they left the park was, "I hope you have a great rest of your day."
Key’s aunt, Shelby Joyce, has called her nephew a cheerful boy who “loved his skinny jeans and busted-up crocs.” Key also enjoyed TikTok and going to the park with his family, she said.
Key’s funeral was held on Nov. 22 at the Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel, according to his obituary.
Anyone with information about this case can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
Journal reporter Lisa O’Donnell contributed to this story.
