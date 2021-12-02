Arrest made in teen's death. Teen charged in fatal Kernersville shooting.

At the time of the shooting, “there were people at the park,” Leonard said. “I’m not going to confirm or deny what they saw.”

Key was a sixth-grader at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Virtual Academy. Key had previously attended Kernersville Elementary School.

On Nov. 21, some of Key’s friends and family members set up a makeshift memorial for him, setting balloons, stuffed animals and a cross at the base of a pine tree at the park where he died.

Family members have added to the memorial in the last few days, setting snowmen and other Christmas decorations on the tree. Several paper angels with messages to Key are attached to the bark.

Key's second-cousin, Michael Bonilla of Kernersville, and his 7-month pregnant wife, Kayla Bonilla, visited the Fourth of July Park Thursday for the first time since the shooting to see the memorial.

The Bonillas also were at the park on Nov. 17 with their three children, he said. It was the first time they had seen Key and his older brother in at least five months.

Key’s brother was with a group of teens who were fighting with other teens, Michael Bonilla said.