Arrest warrants for murder issued in double-shooting in Gaston County that also injured Winston-Salem man.

Arrest warrants have been issued for a man accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Gaston County.

A Winston-Salem man, who was wounded, told authorities that he was at the scene of the double-homicide Thursday in Gaston County.

Gaston County police are looking for Michael Shane Barnes, 19, of Taylorsville. Warrants have been taken out on Barnes for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Barnes is considered armed and dangerous.

Todd Payton Lee Waggoner, 21, of Winston-Salem, told investigators that he had been at the scene of a double shooting at Lowery Wood and Lewis Farm roads near Kings Mountain in Gaston County, The Gaston Gazette reported Friday.

Robert "Luke" Gibby, 22, of Bessemer City, and Adam Kale Woods, 19, of Kings Mountain, were found shot to death. The double homicide happened in a residential area at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Two hours later, Waggoner received treatment for his injuries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to police.