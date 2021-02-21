Arrest warrants for murder issued in double-shooting in Gaston County that also injured Winston-Salem man.

Arrest warrants have been issued for a man accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Gaston County.
A Winston-Salem man, who was wounded, told authorities that he was at the scene of the double-homicide Thursday in Gaston County.
Gaston County police are looking for Michael Shane Barnes, 19, of Taylorsville. Warrants have been taken out on Barnes for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police said Barnes is considered armed and dangerous.
Todd Payton Lee Waggoner, 21, of Winston-Salem, told investigators that he had been at the scene of a double shooting at Lowery Wood and Lewis Farm roads near Kings Mountain in Gaston County, The Gaston Gazette reported Friday.
Robert "Luke" Gibby, 22, of Bessemer City, and Adam Kale Woods, 19, of Kings Mountain, were found shot to death. The double homicide happened in a residential area at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Two hours later, Waggoner received treatment for his injuries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to police.
At daybreak on Friday, the bodies of Gibby and Woods were seen lying along Lowery Wood Road, partly shielded by a tent, the newspaper reported. Medical examiners transported the bodies from the scene around 8:30 a.m. Friday. A black sedan with bullet holes in the driver's door window was parked next to the men's bodies.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Gaston County police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
