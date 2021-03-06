Arson thrusts business owner into unfamiliar ground of legal system

CLEMMONS — It’d been more than a week since Robert Wiley’s pizza restaurant got torched.

A slab of particle board covered the broken glass where someone had smashed a hole in a window to toss a Molotov cocktail inside. Ubiquitous yellow crime scene tape, strung around the outside of Pie Guys' Pizza and More by investigators last week, still fluttered in the March breeze.

A mountain of work looms — six, maybe seven weeks’ worth — before Wiley can reopen.

“I’ve been on the phone with my insurance company for three straight days,” he said Thursday morning.

But before he could truly focus on the road ahead, Wiley had one simple question:

How did the man charged with three ominous-sounding felonies — malicious use of an explosive device, burning a building and breaking and entering — managed to walk free from jail that same night?

“I’m lucky that I hadn’t had to pay any attention to the criminal justice system before,” Wiley said. “I was really shocked that someone could be let right out after that. I’d just like to know why.