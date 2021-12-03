 Skip to main content
Artfolios to present a Holiday Bazaar Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem
Artfolios to present a Holiday Bazaar Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem

Artfolios will hold a Holiday Bazaar from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Current at 210 West Fourth St., next to Linville Team Partners building in downtown Winston-Salem.

People will be able to shop the collections of 18 artists and enjoy performances by local vocalists Luscinda Dickey at 1:15 p.m., Tara Flury at 2:15 p.m., and Kira Arrington at 3:15 p.m. There will be drinks from Moji Coffee + More and desserts from Salem Kitchen. The event is free and open to the public.

The participating artists are Alix Hitchcock, Artfolios artist; Andrew Stenhouse, emerging artist; Barbara Lister-Sink, founding artist; Barbara Rizza Mellin, founding artist; Carrie Leigh Dickey, founding artist; Dean Roland Johnson, founding artist; Emily Clare, founding artist; Hannah Gaskins Pabón, emerging artist; Jessica Singerman, Artfolios artist; John Peaspanen, Artfolios artist; Kevin G. Owen, founding artist; Kimberly Varnadoe, founding artist; Melrose Tapscott Buchanan, founding artist; Sharon Hardin, founding artist; Tim Bowman, Artfolios artist; Trena McNabb, founding artist; Will Willner, founding artist; and Yvonne Peters Forbath, artist emeritus.

Artfolios focuses on connecting the Triad to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in-person events featuring Artfolios’ artists.

For more information, visit Artfolios.shop or follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

