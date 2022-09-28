Arts Based School drops bid for Happy Hill land, but neighborhood wants a land trust

Folks in the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association have a new idea for nine acres of city land near the former Diggs Elementary School: Donate it to the community for a community land trust.

The Arts Based School dropped its bid to acquire the nine-acre tract in advance of Wednesday’s community meeting in Happy Hill set up by East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio.

A crowd of almost 100 still turned out to express their frustration that the school plan had been hatched without more input from local residents, who said that Scippio should have come to them first with the proposal.

“The Happy Hill Neighborhood Association wants the same deal you were advocating for the Arts Based School, said Yolanda Taylor, an attorney. “Place the land in a community land trust.”

A community land trust allows a neighborhood to hold land in trust and use it for designated purposes, which can include the provision of affordable housing.

Abio Harris, the president of the neighborhood group, said that for two years the group has researched how to generate affordable housing, community gardens and cultural spaces.

“Community land trusts are a model for communities to control land and development,” she said. “The heart of a community land trust is the creation of homes that remain permanently affordable and provide ownership opportunities for generations of low-income families.”

The lack of affordable housing in Winston-Salem is one thing that nearly everyone expresses a need to solve, and the issue is telling in Happy Hill because of what happened in 2003 with the awarding of a federal grant that resulted in the demolition of nearly 500 units of public housing in Happy Hill.

The plan was that single-family homes would rise on much of the vacant land, but that never happened. Big green fields now cover blocks that are platted for houses that have never been built.

Expressing a fear of gentrification that has driven much of the opposition to the school proposal, community resident Lemelia Bonner talked about how the renovations at Happy Hill Park had been described as ones that would make the park a premier location for the whole city, not just Happy Hill:

“In other words, Happy Hill is prime real estate,” she said, asserting that some officials consider it “too prime for poor Black people.”

Scippio defended her previous decision to work with the Arts Based School to acquire the land beside Diggs for the eventual expansion of its campus. The charter school, with a main campus in downtown Winston-Salem, has opened a south campus in part of the school it is renting from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The Arts Based School has grades K-1 at the former Diggs building now, and plans to add a grade each year to eventually reach a K-8 enrollment like the main campus. But the school plans rankled many in what is one of Winston-Salem’s oldest Black neighborhoods. The school has a mostly white student body and teaching staff, and people in Happy Hill said they feared gentrification of their neighborhood.

The school said it was committed to greater diversity in both the staff and enrollment. Scippio told a crowd of about 75 residents on Wednesday that she saw the school plans at a chance to better lives of the community residents.

“A quality education is one of the roads out of poverty,” Scippio said, adding that the plan of donating the nine acres to the school for $1 seemed like “good sense to have a quality school in Happy Hill.”

Scippio said the schools that many Black children attend are poor quality, but that the Arts Based School would bring a good school to “an area that had no school.”

If the residents complained that the school plans had evolved without enough neighborhood input, Scippio complained that the effort to oppose the plan and do something else with the land was not brought to her so that she could advocate it on the council.

“I don’t know why your group did not want to work with me,” Scippio told one of the leaders of the neighborhood association near the close of the meeting. “You had lots of meetings and did not include me.”

Robin Hollis, the charter director and principal of the Arts Based School, sat in the audience but did not make a public statement.

The school posted a statement on its Facebook page on Sept. 23 saying that it was supporting the neighborhood effort to create affordable housing and was withdrawing its interest in the nine-acre tract of vacant city land beside the former Diggs school.

“We ... share the same values: engaging community, creating strong relationships, and seeing people first,” the school said.

Hollis said she was at the meeting to “listen and learn from the community.”

Phil Carter, with the group Housing Justice Now, said that the important thing is for communities to have input on what is done in their own neighborhoods.

“All we are really asking is to have expected, and respected, input into the decision processes as it relates to the land over here,” he said. “We want to see ... low- to moderate-income housing, to whereby people who have been marginalized for generations ... will have the opportunity and home ownership to whereby they can generate wealth.”