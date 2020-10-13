Arts Council in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County raises $1.9 million

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County raised $1.9 million through its 2020 Community Fund for the Arts Campaign, the organization said Tuesday.

Randy Eaddy, the president and chief executive of The Arts Council, called the campaign an “unmitigated success.”

The Arts Council said in a press release that the onset of the pandemic in early spring forced it to come up with an array of new tactics for its "normal" annual campaign strategy.

Last year, The Arts Council closed its campaign at $2.25 million.

“We knew the challenges the COVID-19 crisis was causing for the entire arts and non-profit sector of the community, but we also knew we had to keep our goals high,” said Eaddy. “Raising funds just to survive was not acceptable. We had to raise enough to preserve and ensure The Arts Council’s impactfulness for this community in the aftermath of the crisis.”

More than 2,600 donors contributed to the 2020 campaign.

“The Arts Council is deeply grateful to all of its donors, and they will all be listed on The Arts Council’s website and in its upcoming 2020 Annual Report,” Eaddy said.