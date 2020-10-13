Arts Council in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County raises $1.9 million

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County raised $1.9 million through its 2020 Community Fund for the Arts Campaign, the organization said Tuesday.
Randy Eaddy, the president and chief executive of The Arts Council, called the campaign an “unmitigated success.”
The Arts Council said in a press release that the onset of the pandemic in early spring forced it to come up with an array of new tactics for its "normal" annual campaign strategy.
Last year, The Arts Council closed its campaign at $2.25 million.
“We knew the challenges the COVID-19 crisis was causing for the entire arts and non-profit sector of the community, but we also knew we had to keep our goals high,” said Eaddy. “Raising funds just to survive was not acceptable. We had to raise enough to preserve and ensure The Arts Council’s impactfulness for this community in the aftermath of the crisis.”
More than 2,600 donors contributed to the 2020 campaign.
“The Arts Council is deeply grateful to all of its donors, and they will all be listed on The Arts Council’s website and in its upcoming 2020 Annual Report,” Eaddy said.
He spoke of high points in the campaign, saying Malcolm and Patty Brown of Winston-Salem, The Berti Foundation (whose founding family owns The Ali Group, with operations including locally based Beverage Air), and an anonymous institution made generous contributions in late August.
“That gave the campaign a tremendous boost and comprised the $350,000 matching challenge that helped to spur contributions and propel the campaign in the home stretch,” Eaddy said.
Several corporate and individual supporters continued their support, as well as the City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
The coronavirus crisis prevented workplace campaigns from holding events in person, but employers used virtual platforms and other techniques to rally their employees to the cause, Eaddy said.
The money will enable The Arts Council to make grants to arts organizations and artists, operate its facilities and venues and provide a wide range of other services that support and promote the organizations and artists in the arts community.
“Although less than originally desired before COVID-19 disrupted everything, we exceeded our adjusted expectations, which had remained high,” Eaddy said. “As a result, we will continue making impactful grants to numerous organizations and artists. And we will continue delivering important non-financial support services that facilitate joint efforts, collective-capacity building, and other strategic collaborations across the arts constellation ..."
