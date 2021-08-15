 Skip to main content
Arts Council postpones today's West End Mambo outdoors concert at Tanglewood Park
The forecast for afternoon thunderstorms had led the Arts Council of Winston-Salem to postpone the West End Mambo outdoors concert scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Tanglewood Park.

The council said that information about a new date will be shared in a few days.

The Summer Parks Concert series event would feature a “fiery mix of classic salsa from bolero and rumbas to guaracha and son montuno.” The series also is sponsored by Forsyth County.

For more information, go to https://www.intothearts.org/parks2021.

 

 

