Arts, sheriff's spending hang in balance ahead of Thursday vote by Forsyth County

Forsyth County commissioners may find themselves divided Thursday as they tackle big spending decisions on an anti-gang effort by the sheriff's office and assistance for an arts community devastated by COVID-19.
Commissioner Don Martin and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough accused each other of disrespect in a recent briefing session of the county board, as they clashed over how many deputies the sheriff needs to start an anti-gang program that will work in cooperation with Winston-Salem and Kernersville law enforcement.
As a result, commissioners will have two options on the spending: a $2.2 million request that would pay for six deputies, two supervisors and an office assistant, and a pared-down proposal that hires only the six deputies and comes in at $1.5 million.
Either way, the money would come from the $74 million the county is getting under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.
ARPA would also pay for support the county plans to give to the arts community through the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
On that issue, the question could be whether to give the arts $2.75 million, or a larger $4.5 million amount that emerged from discussion last week.
Both the arts and sheriff's office spending are among a laundry list of ARPA appropriations that the county is expected to pass on Thursday. The spending could total $14 million to $17 million from the county's ARPA pile, depending on how arts and law enforcement spending pan out.
The dustup between Martin and Kimbrough came on Feb. 24, after a previous meeting in which Martin had challenged Kimbrough to bring statistics to justify spending $2.2 million for nine positions in what is being called a Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team that would work on the problem of gang violence.
Martin and Kimbrough's chief deputy, Rocky Joyner, had developed an alternate plan to start smaller and spend $1.5 million, mostly by cutting out supervisory duties that Martin felt could be handled by the Winston-Salem police members of the joint effort.
Kimbrough brought a lot of statistics about crime and gangs to the Feb. 24 meeting, but Martin maintained that the numbers could not support any fixed appropriation. Kimbrough responded by saying that the numbers, plus his professional judgment as a law enforcement officer, spelled support for his stance.
'Respect'
The conversation went downhill from there: Kimbrough said he wanted respect, after Martin interrupted him, and Martin said the sheriff disrespected him by claiming his request represented, as Martin put it, a "magic number" of hires.
"Nobody knows what the answer is to solving this problem, and how many people it will take," Martin said.
Kimbrough said his proposal was not a "magic solution," but that it represented what he needs to get his program off the ground.
A little later, Commissioner Fleming El-Amin told the sheriff that while he thinks the commissioners need to fully debate matters, "I'm a little bit insulted when someone of your stature comes in with a recommendation, and you are challenged to the degree that you have been challenged today."
El-Amin said he supports the sheriff's plan "100%," and got backing from Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt as well:
"My whole idea of supporting this is because I want the schools safer," she said. "And I think they will be safer if you can cut back on gang activity."
Arts impact
The Arts Council says it needs $5.5 million to help the arts recover here, after the COVID-19 pandemic greatly crippled the efforts of artists to bring their work before the public.
As recent discussion on the county board showed, the Arts Council is asking both the county and Winston-Salem to split the amount needed for their effort.
But on Feb. 24, board Chairman Dave Plyler said he is worried that if the city does not fund half of the Arts Council request, the group could suffer as a result.
"We like to refer to this community as the City of the Arts," Plyler said. "This could be a great year for the Arts Council or a disastrous year for the Arts Council. If the city says no, the Arts Council has a real serious problem."
The city is following a different timetable and procedure for distributing its share of ARPA money, but city officials say the Arts Council and other groups wanting money will have to wait until mid-March for the beginning of a formal application process.
The Arts Council envisions using the ARPA money to help some 40 organizations and 100 individual artists. The group anticipates providing 45 workshops for professional development that would help 1,000 arts administrators, and 45 workshops for individual artists that would reach over 800 artists.
County Manager Dudley Watts said options for the county commissioners could include giving the Arts Council more money later on, if the group doesn't get what it needs for the city.
Another option on the table for consideration Thursday will be to increase the county's donation to $4.5 million.
"Let's leave it as it is," Martin told other commissioners during discussion, noting that it isn't clear how much the city will give or how much the Arts Council may raise during annual fundraising.
El-Amin said the arts helped him in life by getting him through high school. He talked about how in the 10th grade he was in a group of students who went around the state putting on plays.
"It is immeasurable in terms of its value," he said.
Meanwhile, a smaller request for funding, from Neighbor's Hands for food distribution, has two funding choices as well for commissioners. The program has requested $350,000, but El-Amin is advocating only $200,000, saying that the county should not pay for the entire request.
Thursday's round of county ARPA spending looks to be bigger than the last, which designated some $11 million for spending.
Some of the larger appropriations expected to win approval include: $2.5 million for Greater Winston-Salem Inc., for a workforce development hub opening career pathways; $1.5 million for Cure Violence, a program that aims to curb violence by training citizens to work in their communities to defuse tense situations; $1 million to Experiment in Self-Reliance and the S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp., for business assistance; $3.3 million to Imprints Cares, for a Ready to School program for very young children; and $865,000 to United Health Centers for community health in underserved areas.
