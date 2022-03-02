Arts, sheriff's spending hang in balance ahead of Thursday vote by Forsyth County

Kimbrough said his proposal was not a "magic solution," but that it represented what he needs to get his program off the ground.

A little later, Commissioner Fleming El-Amin told the sheriff that while he thinks the commissioners need to fully debate matters, "I'm a little bit insulted when someone of your stature comes in with a recommendation, and you are challenged to the degree that you have been challenged today."

El-Amin said he supports the sheriff's plan "100%," and got backing from Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt as well:

"My whole idea of supporting this is because I want the schools safer," she said. "And I think they will be safer if you can cut back on gang activity."

Arts impact

The Arts Council says it needs $5.5 million to help the arts recover here, after the COVID-19 pandemic greatly crippled the efforts of artists to bring their work before the public.

As recent discussion on the county board showed, the Arts Council is asking both the county and Winston-Salem to split the amount needed for their effort.