As development comes to East Winston, two church-related projects jockey for one site

Jesse Hymes, the chairman of the board of G.W. Holland, said the First Baptist-related group decided to build more senior housing because it has consistently had 30 to 40 people on the waiting list to move into the church's Highland Avenue senior housing complex.

"That sort of emphasizes the need for that kind of property," Hymes said. "We have 114 units currently and rehabbed them six or seven years ago, and they are doing OK."

After looking around for a site, Holland decided to approach the county and ask if commissioners would be willing to part with the site at the corner of Highland and Fifth.

Having county departments nearby would be a plus for seniors living in the new complex, Hymes said.

"We think it would be a good thing for East Winston and a good thing for First Baptist Church," Hymes told county commissioners when he recently spoke to the board to explain his idea for the land. "We are concerned about where you would locate seniors. We wanted it to be a place where we would put our loved ones or where you would put your loved ones. We looked, and lo and behold, the county had the best piece of property."