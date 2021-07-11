As development comes to East Winston, two church-related projects jockey for one site

A 1.3-acre vacant lot stands at the epicenter of plans to develop property in East Winston near the Innovation Quarter, with two church-related groups vying to acquire the site from Forsyth County government.
The bidding comes at a time when East Winston is on the verge of seeing a game-changing 200-unit apartment complex built to provide affordable housing in a $40 million investment.
The county has not even decided to sell the property, but the groups have differing ideas on what should go there: The development team associated with United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, which is building the apartments, sees the site as a park envisioned by the East End Master Plan for transforming the neighborhood.
The other group, associated with First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue, sees the property as an excellent place to build more senior housing to complement the 114 units it already operates near the church.
"I think both proposals are good," said Forsyth Commissioner Don Martin. "I don't have a strong preference for either one. My thinking is that we continue with the upset bid process and see ... which one wants to pay the most for it."
Winston-Salem City Council Member Annette Scippio, whose ward includes the neighborhood, spoke in support of the United Metropolitan plan at a recent meeting of county commissioners.
The site in question sits at the northeast corner of Highland Avenue and Fifth Street. It is part of a bigger campus of buildings used by various functions of county government. To the immediate north are behavioral health offices, near county health and social services departments further to the north.
Across the street are offices of the county's emergency medical services. In the middle of the block is First Baptist, and north of the church is the church-sponsored G.W. Holland Homes, where senior citizens live in 114 single-story apartments.
Holland officials first approached the county about the lot and eventually turned in a $100,000 offer for the undeveloped lot.
United Metropolitan is working with Charlotte-based developers Liberty Atlantic on what will be known as Metropolitan Village. That group turned in a $125,000 offer to the county for the property. That property lies to the south of the county's vacant lot.
Neither group can call dibs, though, because under the upset bid procedure the property can be on the market until someone drops out of the bidding.
Affordable housing
Jaron Norman, the principal with Liberty Atlantic, describes Metropolitan Village as a place that will bring "hope and health to East Winston" in the form of 100% workforce housing, plus retail spaces and services designed to provide physical, financial and spiritual health to people in East Winston.
Plans have not completely jelled, but Norman said the goal is to build 199 units in the first phase of development, with 48 units for households making 60% or less of average median income, 46 units for people making up to 80% of average median income, and the balance of units for people making up to 120% of average median income.
The existing buildings will be torn down and replaced with new construction, but the low-income residents who live there will be guaranteed a place to stay at an affordable rate in the new construction.
United Metropolitan and Liberty Atlantic are both emphasizing that they are aware of concerns over gentrification and are making a deliberate effort to make sure a lot of affordable housing is in the new development.
"We have tenants paying less than $300 per month," said Joe Crocker, with United Metropolitan. "Those are the lowest rental spaces in that eastern area. They will continue to pay rents relative to their income."
The apartments on the site now were in bad shape when the church acquired control of the site, Crocker said. Out of some 112 units, only around half of them were occupied. Many units were vacant. Some buildings have been torn down. All along, Crocker said, the church has had the intention of putting new housing on the site. A couple years ago, the church partnered with Liberty Atlantic to begin planning that work.
In future phases of the work, plans call for expanding Metropolitan Village to 325 units, including 265 apartments, 12 townhouses, and 48 "urban flats."
With rents below market rate, officials said, the hope is to attract workers, graduate students and veterans, taking advantage of the nearby Innovation Quarter and expanding its impact "in an equitable way," Norman told county commissioners during a recent meeting.
Norman said that because so many in the city are concerned about gentrification, the group's commitment to affordable housing, health-related services and workforce training are important to keep front and center. He said multiple agencies and organizations are committed to help the project succeed.
Plans call for some 16,000 square feet of retail space, 30,000 square feet of office space and a fitness center.
Norman and Crocker said that if they acquire the county property, they would hope to sell it to the city for a park. Just as Bailey Park provides green space in the Innovation Quarter, Norman said, the county property could provide green space in a revitalizing part of East Winston.
On the other hand, the United Metropolitan officials said, it won't stop the big apartment development from going forward if they don't end up acquiring the county property.
Senior housing
Jesse Hymes, the chairman of the board of G.W. Holland, said the First Baptist-related group decided to build more senior housing because it has consistently had 30 to 40 people on the waiting list to move into the church's Highland Avenue senior housing complex.
"That sort of emphasizes the need for that kind of property," Hymes said. "We have 114 units currently and rehabbed them six or seven years ago, and they are doing OK."
After looking around for a site, Holland decided to approach the county and ask if commissioners would be willing to part with the site at the corner of Highland and Fifth.
Having county departments nearby would be a plus for seniors living in the new complex, Hymes said.
"We think it would be a good thing for East Winston and a good thing for First Baptist Church," Hymes told county commissioners when he recently spoke to the board to explain his idea for the land. "We are concerned about where you would locate seniors. We wanted it to be a place where we would put our loved ones or where you would put your loved ones. We looked, and lo and behold, the county had the best piece of property."
Hymes doesn't have any designs to show what the complex would look like, since his group doesn't have the land yet. He said that it would be a multistory building, but not too high because older citizens don't like that kind of housing. It would have to have elevators because it would be serving older people, he said.
"We do this because it is a work of the church," Hymes said. "We are not for profit; this is a labor of love."
But will they sell?
It is by no means certain that the county will even sell the site, since the vote on Jan. 21 to accept offers passed by only a 4-3 margin. Voting in favor were Commissioners Fleming El-Amin, Martin, Tonya McDaniel and Dave Plyler, the board chairman.
Voting in opposition were commissioners Ted Kaplan, Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt.
When United Metropolitan officials recently made a presentation on their plans to the county board, Kaplan told them he thought they were planning for too small a complex. Kaplan said that's why he doesn't want the county to sell just yet: Wait and see how the nearby East Winston area develops, he said.
"I do believe that is going to be a growth area for the county and the city, and there is no sense underbuilding," Kaplan said. "I would rather take it off the market for the time being and see what develops in East Winston."
Commissioners Whisenhunt and Linville point out that the site is near other county offices, meaning that it could also be used for county functions at some point.
But Martin thinks all the county could do on the property is turn it into a parking lot. Martin wants to see how the bidding between the church-related groups moves forward.
When commissioners recently discussed selling the lot, El-Amin agreed with Martin and praised both proposals for the property.
McDaniel voted in favor of accepting bids, but told her fellow commissioners that it doesn't necessarily mean she would vote to actually sell.
Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, said the county can choose to accept one of the offers and doesn't necessarily have to pick the highest one in cash value, but at any rate would have to allow for an upset bid for anyone wanting to put the property to the same use as the one proposed by the winning bidder.
Commissioners could simply not sell the property and do nothing, Watkins said, or could put conditions on bids such as specifying the use.
Commissioners could discuss possible next steps on Thursday.
Scippio, who has long mourned the urban renewal projects that swept through East Winston in the 1950s and 60s, spoke in favor of the United Metropolitan plan when that church group made a presentation recently to commissioners.
Noting how much property the county owns in the neighborhood, Scippio said the board is a "significant stakeholder."
"What you do will help determine what goes on here," Scippio said, referring to the East End Master Plan for reviving the neighborhood. Urban renewal bulldozed houses where county buildings now stand, she said, adding that personally, she would like to see the county donate the corner property for the proposed park.
"I need you to step up and say yes, we will commit to helping bring back historic East Winston to make it vibrant."
Master plan
The East End Master Plan, approved by the city in 2018, is meant to revitalize an area bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Although plan detractors have expressed concerns that it would lead to gentrification, backers say it can bring mixed-use and mixed-income development to the area without displacing its lower-income and Black residents.
Aaron King, the planning director for Forsyth County and Winston-Salem, said either of the church-related plans for the vacant county-owned site could fit into the concept of East End, the plan's brand for the revitalized area.
"Both of them have their merits," King said. "The East End Master Plan does call of open space. Having a park on Fifth is a good planning technique and could contribute to the viability of the area. By the same token, we have a need for housing, and housing on that property could be in harmony with that plan."
