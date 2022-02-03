As fertilizer plant fire burns for fourth day, rain brings good news and bad for Winston-Salem

McIntyre said that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.

“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”

McIntyre said he could not speculate on how much it would cost the company to build the plant to current standards.

Grubbs said that one of the hardest things firefighters had to do on Monday night was pull back from the roaring inferno that was destroying the fertilizer plant.

“It is a hard challenge for us to step back and look at everything from a distance,” Grubbs said. “I was on one of the first arriving companies when this incident happened. Our crews battled for two hours to try to stop the fire, before we realized that the conditions were unstoppable at that time. Making the decision for us to leave is very hard, and understanding what the impact to the community could be is very hard for us. We have to make these decisions every day, and typically they do not include leaving the scene.”