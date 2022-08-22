As Forsyth mulls 500-home development near Tanglewood, experts rip outdated NC flood assumptions

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Thursday on a rezoning request that, if approved, could clear the way for construction of more than 500 homes on a 319-acre tract along the Yadkin River near Tanglewood Park.

The proposed Riverwalk project on what now is a mixture of farmland and forest has inspired predictable opposition from nearby residents whose concerns include increased traffic, potential impacts on Tanglewood and storm-water runoff into the Yadkin.

The developer has modified the project to address some issues, but one key aspect of the project remains unchanged.

Roughly one-third of Riverwalk’s acreage sits within a designated 100-year floodplain. Plans designate that portion of the site as “passive open space” because the threat of high water makes building on the riverfront section impractical.

Dozens of single-family homes would sit just outside the floodplain on slightly higher ground. But experts warn that predicting the potential reach of floodwaters has become complicated by obsolete assumptions based on outdated data that doesn’t account for the impact of climate change on future weather.

"Existing 100-year flood plain maps do not currently reflect the impact this may have on homes and developments built near the floodplain," Yadkin Riverkeeper Edgar Miller wrote in a letter to commissioners, adding that the nearby Salem Glen development and Dock Davis Road often experience flooding.

Courtney Di Vittorio, a Wake Forest University engineering professor who specializes in water management, agreed that flood projections are obsolete.

“It’s kind of silly to me that we’re not communicating the risks,” she said. “We need to move past where you’re considered fine on one side of the (floodplain) line and not on the other.”

'Challenges and limitations'

North Carolina develops flood-risk maps following standards set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Scenarios used to establish flood zones are based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration models of potential extreme rainfall in specific areas for periods of time ranging from five minutes to 60 days. For each time period, NOAA’s Atlas 14 Point Precipitation Frequency Estimates determine how often that amount of rainfall should be expected in timelines of one to 1,000 years.

For example, for the official NOAA observation station closest to the proposed Riverwalk development — 11 miles away, in Yadkinville — the projected maximum 100-year rain level for 24 hours is 7.6 inches, a mark it has not hit since rainfall measurement began there in 1940.

“Since that station has been reporting for less than 100 years, it's probably not too surprising that we haven't seen any events of that magnitude, but they have happened at many other locations around the state,” said Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office. “Of course, that begs the question, ‘How did they determine a 100-year estimate with less than 100 years of data?’ and ultimately, that's one of the challenges and limitations of Atlas 14.”

When those projections were calculated, they used models and equations to “fit a curve to the data,” but many of the high-end amounts, especially the 100-year, 500-year, and 1,000-year estimates, were extremes beyond anything ever actually observed at the time, Davis added.

But since North Carolina’s Atlas 14 numbers were last revised a decade-and-a-half ago, parts of the state have hit what were supposed to be 500-year and 1,000-year rainfall levels multiple times.

“Which is making us second-guess the accuracy of those statistics in today's climate,” Davis said.

Not so ‘fluky’

While the Yadkinville station has not hit its designated 100-year rainfall for a 24-hour period, seven of its 10 wettest days on record have been recorded since 2010, including the top three: 4.61 inches on Sept. 27, 2010; 4.11 inches on Oct. 12, 2018; and 4.08 inches on Nov. 12, 2020.

Most of the station’s wettest weeklong periods also have come in recent years, including last month when 6.14 inches fell from July 3 to July 9.

“That event wasn't associated with any tropical storms,” Davis explained of this summer's most extensive rainfall. “It was just a wet week with lots of showers and thunderstorms, and as our climate changes, those events are getting wetter and capable of producing heavier totals than we saw historically.”

The North Carolina Climate Science Report, published in 2020 by the N.C. Institute for Climate Studies, predicted that flooding in the state will become more common and more severe as instances of extreme rainfall increase with continued warmer weather.

“That's a big reason why there is so much concern about the use of the current Atlas 14 data, which was last revised in 2006 for North Carolina,” Davis said. “We'd had exactly one (major) flooding hurricane up to that point (Floyd in 1999), and it was largely assumed to be a fluky, rare event since there was nothing else even close to it in the historical record.“

Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018, as well as several major rain events not tied to tropical storms in recent years, have recast that line of thinking.

“We have a much stronger scientific understanding that these events aren't flukes, but they're a symptom of our changing climate and a sign of things to come,” Davis explained. “But the Atlas 14 data that is supposed to capture the rarity of these events hasn't been updated, and yet it's still used in designs for development that we hope will last for decades, even though we've seen multiple extreme events in the past two decades or less.”

Unlike climate change models, which predict temperature increases and related weather events based on varying levels of future greenhouse gas emissions, NOAA’s process for projecting rainfall extremes is one-dimensional, added Di Vittorio, the Wake Forest engineering professor.

“It’s really, really misleading,” she said of the implication that anything outside a floodplain is relatively safe from rising water. “There are so many uncertainties stacked on top of each other when you reach that line.”

Some parts of the state have learned that lesson the hard way.

“I think one of the real tragedies we've seen play out in eastern North Carolina is how some people and areas have not realized or recalibrated their expectations of our current climate,” Davis said.

For example, when Hurricane Floyd hit in 1999, it dropped nearly 9 inches of rain in Lumberton, 70 miles from the Atlantic coast, in a single day. That was considered a 100-year rainfall event based on the Atlas 14 data. Other parts of the state hit 500-year levels.

“Because it seemed so uncommon, people assumed it would never happen again in their lifetimes, so they didn't rebuild or plan any differently afterwards,” Davis noted.

It would take less than two decades for another “100-year” deluge to swamp Lumberton. In 2016 Hurricane Matthew dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the city, which again experienced extreme flooding.

Lumberton was still dealing with the aftermath of Matthew when the remnants of Hurricane Florence stalled over the area two years later and dumped nearly three feet of rain over a three-day period.

That total was literally off Atlas 14’s charts, which say a 1,000-year rainfall for Lumberton should be 15 inches.

“It took an event of that magnitude for most people to realize that the climate today is not the same as in the past,” Davis said. “And no, they're not 1,000 years old, but these events are not as rare as those statistics suggest.”

Same action, same result

The Triad has not experienced that level of precipitation, but extreme rain events are becoming more common and more intense. In Forsyth County, that trend puts hundreds of homes in 100-year floodplains — many along a creek system already unable to keep pace with runoff during the heaviest downpours — at greater risk of severe flooding.

“I hope a lesson learned from the coast is that if we keep building to the same specifications and in the same flood-prone areas as we have in the past, we should not expect those developments to withstand everything a changing climate will throw at them,” Davis said. “Having updated precipitation frequency data would be a great step, but even those could face the same fate as the current Atlas 14 data and become outdated as these changes continue.”

In the case of the proposed Riverwalk, the location of homes on a rise above the portion of the development that lies in the floodplain would offer a degree of protection from a rising Yadkin, local planning officials said.

But they added that old NOAA data and climate-driven weather extremes add uncertainty to the already imperfect science of gauging flood threats.

“We are using the best available guidance and processes to regulate development in the floodplain,” said Winston-Salem Field Services Director Keith Huff. “However, with recorded storm events equaling the 1,000 year event in recent years, the only sure way to avoid flooding is to avoid development in these regulated floodplains.”