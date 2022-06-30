As Independence Day nears, people are warned to be safe when using legal fireworks

July is firework safety month, said Dr. Michael Fitch, a professor of emergency medicine with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, it is also the month when 70 percent of firework-related injuries occur.

According to Ben Powell, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Insurance, any fireworks that spins, explodes or leaves the ground is illegal in the state. Firecrackers that spin on the ground, Roman candles, bottle rockets and aerial fireworks are all illegal and should not be used, he said.

The only legal fireworks are poppers, sparklers and other novelty items, he said, though he warned against using even these.

“We recommend not using any fireworks at all. The safest way to enjoy fireworks on July 4th is by attending a professional show,” Powell said. “However, if someone is determined to do their own legal fireworks, the best thing is to limit the exposure as much as possible.”

He explained that those not involved in igniting the firework should keep a safe distance, only one firework should be lit at a time, and once a firework is ignited, people should evacuate the area. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services added that people should not attempt to re-light a firework.

Using larger fireworks and consuming alcohol increases the risk of accidents, Powell said.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, state residents averaged 197 emergency department visits per year between 2017 and 2021 for firework-related injuries. And 70 percent of these occurred in July. In 2020, there were 229 visits to the emergency department due to firework-related injuries, the highest amount seen in this five-year range, the department said.

Fitch explained that they most commonly sees burns when people visit the emergency room with firework-related injuries. Sparklers can burn at 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, he said.

“Burns are very common, especially in young children that may not have the understanding of the dangers,” he said.

While bordering states may have different laws about firework use, he said, N.C. residents should use what is legal in order to stay safe.

Fitch warned against using homemade fireworks, throwing fireworks at people, and lighting fireworks in one’s hand, as these actions can be especially dangerous.

“It’s also important this time of year when it’s been so hot and dry (that) we…recognize the risk of fire,” he said, advising people to not use fireworks near dry brush, grass and other things that may be flammable.

Fitch also noted that loss of or damage to hearing can be a consequence of firework use, due to how loud they are. This loudness can create anxiety and stress for pets and animals, as well, and owners should be aware of their pets' stress and keep them safe.

