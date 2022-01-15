As winter storm looms, officials warn of hazardous travel and predict widespread power outages

The National Weather Service has upgraded its alert for Sunday to a winter storm warning for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Davie counties, the weather service said.

The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, the weather service said.

The weather service had previously issued winter storm watches for both regions.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials urged residents to complete their preparations Saturday for Sunday's storm.

"Regardless of where you live, pay close attention to your local weather forecast to get prepared and to know whether it's too dangerous to go out," Cooper said. "Today, make sure you have groceries, medications and other essentials like water, batteries and pet food that you'll need for the next few days.

"Staying at home and off the roads on Sunday and Monday if you can will be the best way to stay safe and to help road and utility crews do their work," Cooper said.