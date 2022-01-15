As winter storm looms, officials warn of hazardous travel and predict widespread power outages

The National Weather Service has upgraded its alert for Sunday to a winter storm warning for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Davie counties, the weather service said.
The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, the weather service said.
The weather service had previously issued winter storm watches for both regions.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials urged residents to complete their preparations Saturday for Sunday's storm.
"Regardless of where you live, pay close attention to your local weather forecast to get prepared and to know whether it's too dangerous to go out," Cooper said. "Today, make sure you have groceries, medications and other essentials like water, batteries and pet food that you'll need for the next few days.
"Staying at home and off the roads on Sunday and Monday if you can will be the best way to stay safe and to help road and utility crews do their work," Cooper said.
The governor activated 200 members of the N.C. National Guard who will be in western and central North Carolina Sunday to help with any transportation-related issues. Cooper also has declared a state of emergency as the storm approached North Carolina.
The National Guard personnel will be equipped with Humvees and other four-wheeled drive vehicles, and some Guard personnel will be stationed at potential trouble spots along interstate highways, Cooper said.
The storm will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to Forsyth and Guilford counties, the weather service said.
In the Triad, snow will accumulate up to 3 inches, and ice will accumulate two tenths to three tenths of an inch, the weather service said. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph.
However, Nick Petro, a warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service in Raleigh, said Saturday that the storm likely will bring ¼ to ½ inch of ice accumulation to the Triad.
"We have increased our ice amounts across the western North Carolina, including the northwestern Piedmont," Petro said. "It looks less snow, and more freezing rain. That's bad news."
In the northwestern counties and foothills, snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected, the weather service said. Ice accumulations of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected in this region as well.
Power outages and tree damage are likely because of the ice and gusty winds, the weather service said.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the weather service said.
Power outages and travel difficulties will be severe Sunday in central North Carolina, Petro said.
Duke Energy Corp. estimated that 750,000 of its customers could lose power in Carolinas because of the winter storm, the company said Saturday in a news release.
More than 10,000 response employees are prepared to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely permit them to do so, Duke Energy said.
Freezing rain and sleet will be prolonged Sunday in the Triad, resulting in many toppled trees and fallen power lines, Petro said. Residents should be prepared for those scenarios, he said.
"All hazards are on the table for this event," Petro said.
A high-pressure system over Vermont that is bringing cold air to the surface in the Carolinas, and a low pressure system over central Georgia that is bringing warm air aloft over the Carolinas will produce Sunday's wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, said David Houk, a senior meteorologist for the Accuweather in State College, Pa.
"It looks like a pretty good solid shield of moisture Sunday morning," Houk said.
More than 1,200 state transportation crews have pre-treated roads and highways since Thursday, said Eric Boyette, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Nearly 2.5 million gallons of brine have been spread on the roads and highways, Boyette said, adding that DOT crews and contractors are prepared to clear snow and ice from the roads as well as remove fallen trees and other debris.
"Our crews are ready to respond after the storm hits," Boyette said.
Nearly 1,000 flights within the United States have already been canceled for Sunday in anticipation of snow and ice in the South, according to the flight tracking site flightaware.com, which tracks flight cancellations worldwide, the Associated Press reported.
A major U.S. airport hub for American Airlines — Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina — leads the list of cancellations for Sunday at U.S. airports.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy, and North Wilkesboro as well as snow and sleet in Boone with high temperatures ranging from near 28 in Forsyth County, near 31 degrees in Surry County, near 29 degrees in Wilkes County and near 27 degrees in Watauga County.
Sunday night’s forecast calls for 60% to 80% chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro as well as snow and sleet in Boone.
Low temperatures will range from around 27 degrees in Forsyth and Wilkes counties, around 28 degrees in Surry County and around 24 degrees in Watauga County.
Snow and sleet accumulations will range from 2 to 4 inches in Winston-Salem, 3 to 7 inches in Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro and 6 to 10 inches in Boone, the weather service said.
