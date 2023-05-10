Responding to questions raised by a tenants-rights group, the director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem said Tuesday that he's satisfied with the way asbestos abatement was handled in connection with work at the Crystal Towers public housing building downtown.

But HAWS executive director Kevin Cheshire said the housing agency fell down in making sure information about the work was adequately communicated to residents.

Photos started appearing on social media recently showing an asbestos warning sign attached to a sealed-off area at Crystal Towers and warning people to stay out because of the cancer risk.

The work is taking place in lobby and laundry facilities to make sure no water issues affect new elevators that are being installed in the building. The asbestos abatement part of the project is finished. One of the two elevator cars is in process of replacement — a project that requires about 12 weeks per elevator.

Cheshire characterized the asbestos abatement work as routine in the construction business and being carried out in a low-risk environment. But he said HAWS should have recognized that the work would not be routine to residents.

The work "can be very disconcerting, especially when you have not been told what to expect," Cheshire said, in a letter to members of the tenants-rights group Housing Justice Now.

"Again, we are working to address the communication breakdown and ensure we are communicating regularly and proactively with residents moving forward," Cheshire said.

Housing Justice Now wrote Cheshire on May 8 to express concern over the asbestos abatement done at Crystal Towers without notification to residents.

The group asked what information had been shared with residents, and asked for technical information about the procedures being used and whether they conform to regulations.

Cheshire said HAWS should have met with residents ahead of time to explain what was going on.

"I recognize that meeting didn’t take place and I’m working to ensure we get that rectified moving forward," Cheshire wrote in response. "We did send extra ... staff over to Crystal Towers the day of the abatement for the purpose of explaining the process ... and responding to resident questions or concerns."

Cheshire said HAWS would be having a meeting with residents soon to explain the work and asbestos abatement.

Cheshire said the materials of concern were in floor tiles as well as the tile adhesive. Both contained less than 15% asbestos, he said, and were in good shape, not being in a condition to be easily crumbled or crushed.

"Since the tiles remained intact and the (adhesive) was treated, there was never any exposure (be it to residents or others), as confirmed by the monitoring and clearance testing," Cheshire said.