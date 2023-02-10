Entering a public-health cultural dispute wasn’t the intention of Ashe County sheriff Phil Howell when he sought permission to provide a safe place for a parent in crisis to anonymously surrender their newborn.

The idea of a newborn being abandoned, whether on the proverbial doorstep or given to an unvetted adult, just didn’t sit right with Howell.

The Republican sheriff got in contact with the nonprofit advocacy group Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which has placed baby boxes in a combined 133 locations in nine states. The vast majority are located at fire departments, along with hospital emergency departments.

What emerged from Howell’s pursuit was the Nov. 29 debut of North Carolina’s first Safe Haven baby drop-off box that’s also the first law-enforcement site affiliated with Safe Haven.

As of last week, there has not been a child surrendered in the drop box at the sheriff’s office at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson.

“Anybody can use the drop box,” Howell said.

“Being the first in the state, we wanted to wait until everything was fully functioning before beginning the education process and making the community aware.”

Howell said that “to me, personally, this is a 100% non-political issue and there is no agenda to it, and I know that’s hard for some people to understand.”

“We have tried to educate folks that this (drop box) is post-birth, for the benefit of the family that do have this situation or having health, narcotic or drug issues at home, or just can’t take care of a baby.”

Drop-off process

The climate-controlled baby box is located on the exterior wall of the sheriff’s office building.

It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon the placement of an infant, allowing the surrendering parent to make a secure and anonymous drop-off.

At the point of drop-off, the parent has 60 seconds to go back to their car before audio and visual alerts are sent to the office’s 911 dispatch, the county Department of Social Services and Ashe Memorial Hospital. There’s also a 24/7 live video feed to the 911 dispatch of the interior of the drop-off box.

A health-care provider would arrive to do a health checkup of the infant before being transferred to the Ashe hospital. The final step is handing the infant over to DSS to begin the placement or adoption process.

The surrendering parent is not required to give their name, but is encouraged to provide some genetics history of the parents for the future health welfare of the infant.

The Ashe Pregnancy Care Center also is involved in spreading the availability of the drop-off box to the local community.

Howell said the idea for the drop box came from conversations he had with members of the law-enforcement advocacy group Badges of Ashe.

“They suggested we provide the drop box as a service to the county and really to the entire state,” Howell said.

Howell cited as a motivating factor “there has been a couple of instances in Ashe and surrounding counties where babies had been born at home and have not made it.”

“We thought about those situations and decided we wanted to get people a safe place to surrender their child when they don’t feel comfortable walking into a hospital emergency department or social services to hand over their child.

“We realize that Ashe residents may not be the ones to use it, but it is available for any North Carolinian in this situation,” Howell said. “We hope it will be a catalyst and that there will be 50 or more across the state sometime soon.”

State law standards

All 50 states have a safe surrender law that secures a safe drop-off of the newborn and protects the surrendering parent from criminal charges as long as the infant is not a victim of neglect or abuse.

According to a 2022 report from the National Safe Haven Alliance, at least 4,505 infants were surrendered through safe haven laws nationwide from 1999 to 2021.

Howell said the drop box represents an extension of the state’s Safe Surrender law, which decriminalizes the parental abandonment of an infant under 7 days old who was not a victim of neglect or abuse.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that since 2007, there have been 16 infants surrendered in North Carolina through the end of 2021. That included five in 2020.

N.C. Senate Bill 20, which has cleared the first committee step during the 2023 session, would significantly expand North Carolina’s law by removing the option of surrendering the infant to any “responsible adult.”

Primary bill sponsor Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Lee, said eliminating that option is necessary “to keep the infant from ending up in human trafficking.”

Conservative effort

Safe Haven Baby Boxes says its goal is to be the gateway for a potentially abandoned child to be surrendered and eventually adopted.

Safe Haven has a presence in five conservative states, most prominently in Indiana with 92, Kentucky with 16, Arkansas with 11, Ohio with six and Florida with one.

There are also three purple states, led by Arizona with four and New Mexico and Pennsylvania with one each.

According to an August profile in The New York Times, the Safe Haven moment “has long been closely tied to anti-abortion activism,” serving as an option and an encouragement to mothers to give birth.

Although Safe Haven boxes began becoming available in the mid-2010s, the initiative has been expected to expand into additional states following the decision by the conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion rights case.

The N.Y. Times reported that during oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggested safe haven laws offered an alternative to abortion by allowing women to avoid “the burdens of parenting.”

In the court’s decision, Justice Samuel Alito Jr. cited safe haven laws as a “modern development that, in the majority’s view, obviated the need for abortion rights.”

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that pro-choice advocates and some adoption agencies expressed concern about the mental and physical well-being of the surrendering mother who may have hidden their pregnancy from family members to the point they didn’t seek or have access to prenatal care.

Those mothers may be unaware that in a moment of crisis, they could be giving up their parental rights if they don’t seek to regain custody as soon as 10 days in some states, but typically by 60 days.

Monica Kelsey, founder and chief executive of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said in a statement to the Winston-Salem Journal that while the New York Times article “wrote a lot of good things, the one thing they missed was SHBB isn’t an alternative to abortion.”

“We have never said that, nor would we ever.

“Do we have personal beliefs? Of course, but so do you. So does the chief executive of Ford. My point is just because I believe a certain way, doesn’t mean I run my company that way.”

“We help keep babies out of dumpsters, and we don’t care what side of the isle the parent is on,” Kelsey said. “We will and do help (surrendering mothers) without judgment or shame.”

A Child’s Hope

A Child’s Hope is an advocacy group that attempts to match mothers with potential adopting parents, oftentimes months before the infant is born and anonymously if preferred.

The group has counselors available in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, as well as in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Raleigh and Wilmington. Free services can be accessed at 877-890-4673, by texting PREGNANT to 919-971-4396 or emailing ach@achildshope.com.

The group says on its website that “while placing your baby for a safe haven adoption may seem like the best solution for your situation, it’s not always the best choice for your newborn baby.”

“Because utilizing safe haven laws simply act as the middle step before your baby is adopted, it’s better for you to directly contact an adoption agency, like A Child’s Hope, which can place your child for adoption right away and involve you in every step of the process.”

“While N.C. safe haven laws require that your baby be less than 7 days old when you relinquish him or her, it is never too late to choose adoption for your baby, whether it’s during your pregnancy, right after you’ve given birth or months after your baby has been born.

“You can choose and meet your baby’s adoptive family, making sure they’re exactly what you want for your baby.”

The group cautioned that “because of the anonymity involved in safe haven adoptions, this is not an option for women who choose safe haven.”

“You likely will not have any information about your child’s whereabouts after leaving him or her at the save haven location.”

Jillian Riley, director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood’s South Atlantic chapter, said that “while we do not take a position on this particular piece of legislation, we know that families in our state need policies and safety nets that support families rather than separate them, including affordable health care, affordable childcare and paid family leave.”

Riley said that “it is worth noting that adoption is an alternative to parenting, not abortion.”

“Positioning adoption as an alternative to allowing people to access the full range of reproductive health care fails to address the extreme physical and emotional demands required of people who are forced to remain pregnant and give birth against their will,” Riley said.

Ashe perspective

Although Howell acknowledges the political implications of the Safe Haven drop-off boxes, he said officials associated with the Ashe initiative want the service to be as apolitical as possible.

Howell said the drop-off box was funded through community donations.

“We made sure to stay away from all the abortions rights stuff,” Howell said.

“We actually had the (drop box) completely done for an April opening, but because it was election time and even though I didn’t have an opponent, we put a pause on it.”

Howell said he would be in favor for raising the age for surrendering a child to up to 90 days, as is the case in other states with a Safe Haven option.

“We are hoping we can get that updated because we know there are families out there who have the baby for longer than seven days and may want to considered surrendering the child in a safe way, but are afraid there may be legal implications for them,” Howell said.

Although Howell said he does not know who would pick up the cost for a child who is dropped off with a health issue or deformity, he said Ashe Memorial Hospital officials told him that “it was a non-issue for them.”

“Hospital and DSS officials already are dealing with infants and babies who are dropped off at their sites,” Howell said.

“DSS’ end game is to reunite a child with family, whether grandparents or other members, if possible.

“Most of our children in this situation end up to a family member because someone out there is going to know their daughter, granddaughter, niece has been pregnant for a while, and now they’re not and they’re going to be looking for that child,” Howell said.

