Ask SAM: 1893 tornado in Kernersville damaged homes, businesses and killed a child

This first ran in the Kernersville Journal, July 7, 2005.

Late August is usually hot and humid, and August 1893 was no exception.

Weather reports said that the days had been warm and good for outdoor work, but there had not been much rain, and the lack of rain was beginning to damage crops. That was about to change.

About midnight Aug. 28, a hurricane that would be classified as Category 3 on the Saffir/Simpson Hurricane Scale came ashore between Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. A Category 3 hurricane has winds of 111 to 130 mph, with a 9- to 12-foot storm surge. Such a storm can cause extensive damage. Although hurricanes were not given names back then, this one became known as the "Sea Islands hurricane" because of where it made landfall.

In those days, the telegraph was the main source of long-distance communication. According to U.S. Weather Bureau records, by 8 p.m. Aug. 27, telegraph reports from Charleston to Key West, Fla., were not available. The storm reached Augusta, Ga., about 6 a.m.

In Kernersville, about 4 a.m. a tornado hit on South Main Street, near the marker showing the center of town. The twister continued on a path that took it through the First Baptist Church, a one-story brick building at the intersection of South Cherry Street and West Mountain Street.

Richard Pasch, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., said that the hurricane could have easily spawned the tornado.

"Most likely, the tornado was associated with the outer rain bands of the hurricane," he said.

Throughout Kernersville, homes were damaged or destroyed, large trees were uprooted and roofs torn off. The Union-Republican, a weekly newspaper in Winston — the merger with Salem was 20 years off — printed in its Aug. 31 edition a list of 26 property owners who had significant damage to their property. It ranged from chimneys and roofs being blown off to houses and stores being moved off their foundations. Two people had horses killed when stables collapsed.

There was one fatality; the child of Monroe Phillips was killed. Phillips, his wife and another child were critically injured when their house collapsed. The paper doesn't give any other identification of the child.

In the September 1893 issue of the Wachovia Moravian, a publication of the Moravian church, a correspondent wrote, "The Baptist church, a brick building, lay an utter ruin, worse than if destroyed by fire. ... It was a great deal of destruction in a moment."

The Sea Islands hurricane was one of the deadliest in history, killing 1,000 to 2,000 people. The storm also was one of the longest duration hurricanes, lasting 18 1/2 days. It formed off Africa on Aug. 15. The storm disappeared Sept. 2 "from our chart and merged into the general low pressure around Iceland," according to the Monthly Weather Review from the Weather Bureau.

There was a damage assessment update in the Sept. 7 edition of the Union-Republican, "Since our first writing we have learned the total loss produced by the cyclone exceeds our first calculations. It will doubtless reach $15,000." That is almost $500,000 in 2022 dollars.