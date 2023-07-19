Q: I noticed that the cooks at a restaurant used their bare hands to take out salad and other food items. They weren’t wearing gloves. I asked the manager if they shouldn’t they be wearing gloves. He said he would tell them. Is there a law that requires people who are preparing food to wear gloves? — G.S.

Answer: Yes, the cooks should have been wearing gloves in that situation.

Josh Jordan, an environmental health supervisor for the Food, Lodging, and Institutions Program at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, explained what people preparing food are supposed to do.

“Section 3-301.11, of the NC Food Code, prevents food employees from contacting ready-to-eat food with their bare hands unless the food is subsequently heated to 145°F. They shall use suitable utensils such as deli tissue, spatulas, tongs, single-use gloves or dispensing equipment when handling ready-to-eat food that is not subsequently cooked,” he said.

You can contact your local public health department to express any concerns you have about the way people in restaurants are preparing food.

Q: What do I do with outdated and other prescription drugs that I no longer need?

Answer: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has a container for disposing of medication that is no longer needed or is out of date.

You can drop off prescription medications at the sheriff’s office at 301 N. Church St., Winston-Salem. Enter the building and go through the wood double doors. The service is called Med Return.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only prescription drugs are accepted.

In Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Police Department has four locations for disposing of old prescriptions. This is for households, only.

The Public Safety Center located at 725 N. Cherry St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Check in with the officer at the front desk.

You can also drop off unwanted pills at any of the three district offices between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Check in at the front desk.

District 1, 7836 North Point Blvd.

District 2, 1539 Waughtown St.

District 3, 2393 Winterhaven Lane

The sheriff’s office and the police department will only accept pills. Items that are not acceptable are liquids, gels or aerosol products.

Also, no needles or other sharp instruments or syringes are accepted.

In Greensboro, the Greensboro Police Department has three secure collection boxes located in the lobbies of the following substations for unwanted prescription pills or capsules.

100 Police Plaza in downtown Greensboro. It is always open.

300 S. Swing Road, it is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

1106 Maple St., it is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Items that can be dropped in GPD collection boxes include: EpiPens, prescription pills, patches, and capsules, they should be in zippered plastic bags, no loose pills.

Items that are not accepted in the collection boxes:

Over-the-counter drugs, liquids, pill bottles, sharps or syringes/lancets/needles (EpiPens are permitted), medication containers and packaging, bio medical waste, and illegal street drugs.