Ask SAM: A dog is running loose in our neighborhood, what can we do?

Q: One of our neighbors has a dog that is constantly roaming our street. He is not vicious, but does chase my daughter in our yard, terrorize our outdoor cats, and his new trick is to just follow me inside the house. We have taken her home countless times.
The owners seem not to care at all and since they only speak Spanish it’s hard to communicate with them.
I have called the sheriff’s department non-emergency number and reported it at least 20 times, and nothing has been done. I don’t want to see her hit by a car, but I guess if her owners don’t care it’s a matter of time.
Answer: “We at the Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division are happy to assist you with the situation concerning the dog roaming your neighborhood. Forsyth County Code 6-13 prohibits dogs from running loose off of an owner’s property, and Winston-Salem Code 6-2 prohibits any owner to permit an animal belonging to them to run at large upon the streets of the city,” Capt. Van Loveland of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division.
If you see the dog running loose, call Animal Services at 336-727-2112, to report it.
They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Give the operator as much information as possible, including the address of where the dog lives.
“A Call for Service will be generated for an officer to respond when available and attempt to locate the dog. The officer will also speak with the owners concerning their dog running loose and educate them about the city and/or county ordinance. If the animal is located by the responding officer, there are different options the officer may take, up to and including possibly impounding the dog and charging the owner (either civilly or criminally) for violating the city and/or county ordinance,” Loveland said.
Q: On “The Andy Griffith Show,” what happened to Andy Taylor’s parents? Why did Aunt Bee raise him? Also what happened to Aunt Bee’s husband?
Answer: Trying to figure out the back story for characters from Mayberry relies on things that are said when someone talks about the past. This information about Andy Taylor’s childhood is from the Frequently Ask Questions section of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club website, iMayberry.com.
“In the first episode, Andy says that Aunt Bee raised him when he was no bigger than Opie was at the time (about 6 years old.) This seems to indicate that Andy’s mother died when he was very young.
“There are a few more hints here and there, but they’re all in scenes that are always cut out. In ‘Class Reunion’ Andy says he used to strike matches on the soles of his daddy’s boots, and in ‘Keeper of the Flame,’ Andy tells his son that he too used to be keeper of the flame for a secret club, until his (Andy’s) daddy indicated that he ought to give up the job. Andy adds, ‘... and he indicated it REAL good, right back there” (he pats his rear end.)’”
As for Aunt Bee, apparently she never married.
“Aunt Bee must be the sister of Andy’s father. If she were the sister of Andy’s mother, her last name would not be Taylor (unless Andy’s mother’s maiden name also happened to be Taylor.)”
