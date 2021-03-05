Ask SAM: A dog is running loose in our neighborhood, what can we do?

“A Call for Service will be generated for an officer to respond when available and attempt to locate the dog. The officer will also speak with the owners concerning their dog running loose and educate them about the city and/or county ordinance. If the animal is located by the responding officer, there are different options the officer may take, up to and including possibly impounding the dog and charging the owner (either civilly or criminally) for violating the city and/or county ordinance,” Loveland said.

Q: On “The Andy Griffith Show,” what happened to Andy Taylor’s parents? Why did Aunt Bee raise him? Also what happened to Aunt Bee’s husband?

G.C.

Answer: Trying to figure out the back story for characters from Mayberry relies on things that are said when someone talks about the past. This information about Andy Taylor’s childhood is from the Frequently Ask Questions section of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club website, iMayberry.com.

“In the first episode, Andy says that Aunt Bee raised him when he was no bigger than Opie was at the time (about 6 years old.) This seems to indicate that Andy’s mother died when he was very young.