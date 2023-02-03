February is Black History Month.

Here is some background on how it came to be.

In 1915 Carter G. Woodson, a historian and author started the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

In February of 1926, the group started Negro History Week. They chose the second week of February for the celebration because that week included the birth dates of Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglas, both of whom were important in Black history, according to the Library of Congress.

The week became a month in 1986 when Congress passed a law that “designated February 1986 as ‘National Black (Afro-American) History Month. This law noted that February 1, 1986 would “mark the beginning of the sixtieth annual public and private salute to Black History,’” the Library of Congress said on its website.

Also in 1986, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation that said in part, “the foremost purpose of Black History Month is to make all Americans aware of this struggle for freedom and equal opportunity.” It also said that Black History Month should also “celebrate the many achievements of African Americans in every field from science and the arts to politics and religion.”

Throughout the month, we’ll be highlighting notable local African-Americans and the contributions they made to the community.

We’ll begin with the firefighters of Engine Company 4, the first African-American firefighters in Winston-Salem.

This story first ran on Feb. 18, 2001

For much of the 20th century, only white people fought fires in Winston-Salem.

But eight Black men changed that and made history March 1, 1951, when they were the first Black firefighters hired by the city.

Until 1915, when Winston-Salem began using paid firefighters, there was a volunteer fire brigade of Black men.

City leaders debated the idea of hiring Blacks. They were concerned about the cost of segregated fire stations and argued that Black firefighters would have to fight fires in white communities.

In 1951, the city selected the eight men from 105 applicants. Four of them had perfect scores on the tests they took during six weeks of training, and the average among them was 93%.

The men moved into Station No. 4 on Dunleith Avenue. The firefighters there became known for their work with Boy Scouts and high school students.

They also helped feed needy families and gave children toys during the holidays.

Within five years, all station personnel were Black firefighters and officers.

The firefighters and the station where they worked provided a steppingstone for other Black firefighters, said John Gist, chief of the Winston-Salem Fire Department from 1998-2008.

“Even back then they changed a lot of myths about African-Americans,” said Gist, the city’s third Black fire chief. He said that there were a lot of misconceptions that Blacks were afraid to fight fires and afraid of heights.

But the first Black men at Station No. 4 changed that perception.

“They proved that we can work together and did it before many other cities,” Gist said. “That’s something this city should be proud of.”

Groundhog update

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning. That means six more weeks of winter.