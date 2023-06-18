Q: I wonder why we have picked June 19 to celebrate the end on institutionalized slavery in the United States. I know that on that day in 1865 the Union Military entered Galveston, Texas, and informed the enslaved people there that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued by President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.

However, this only freed enslaved people who were in the states which at that time were in open rebellion against the Union. There were enslaved people in other states and territories. Specifically, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri had enslaved people.

These enslaved people were unaffected by Lincoln’s proclamation. The day institutionalized slavery ended in the United States was Dec. 6, 1865, when the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified. This amendment ended all forms of involuntary servitude except for convicted criminals.

It seems to me that Dec. 6 would be a more appropriate day to celebrate the end on institutionalized slavery in the U.S. After all, following June 19, 1865, slavery still remained legal in the United States for about the next six months. — R.F.

Answer: Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

SAM turned to Daniel Prosterman, a history professor at Salem College, who explained why Juneteenth became the bigger celebration.

“First and foremost, the reader makes very important points that reflect how slavery ended in different ways in different areas of the country. The dates for abolition varied, which was one of the central aspects of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“So, interestingly, early celebrations of abolition following the Civil War occurred on different dates. Some happened on June 19, others on Jan. 1, and others occurred in association with local timelines of abolition.

“It’s difficult to say for certain, but I think June 19 has resonated over the decades because it marks a date when an organic celebration of freedom erupted, as opposed to dates when particular federal policies went into effect.”

A little background

According to the Texas State Historical Association website, Gen. Philip Sheridan appointed Gen. Gordon Granger, commander of the Department of Texas on June 10, 1865. When Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, he read General Order 3, officially declaring that slavery had ended.

The result was the “setting off joyful displays by Texas freedmen. Granger’s proclamation formed the basis for the annual ‘Juneteenth’ festivities, which celebrate the end of slavery in Texas. Granger also declared that laws passed by the Confederate government were void, that Confederate soldiers were paroled, that all persons having public property, including cotton, should turn it in to the United States Army, and that all privately owned cotton was to be turned in to the army for compensation,” according to tshaonline.org.

General Order No. 3

“The people are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them, become that between employer and hired labor. The freed are advised to remain at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts; and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.” — from the American Battlefield Trust