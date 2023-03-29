Q: In late September 2004 a hurricane caused major flooding on the Little Yadkin River west of King. During the flooding, the earthen fill around the pipe washed out, collapsing the asphalt on West Westmoreland Road. The heavy flow of water moved the large pipe completely out of the roadway area and into the nearby river channel. The pipe was replaced and road was repaired within a few days by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The washed-out pipe was not removed by the DOT and remains in the river channel to this day, more than 18 years later. Why did the DOT not remove the pipe from the river? Isn't that their responsibility?

W.K.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the NCDOT division engineer for Stokes County, said that depends on where the pipe landed.

“West Westmoreland Road (SR 1104) in Stokes County was severely damaged by flooding attributed to three hurricanes that impacted North Carolina in September 2004 (Frances, Ivan and Jeanne).

“Since this occurred over 18 years ago, we don’t have much information available on the project and most employees associated with the project have since left the department.

“We do know the road was washed out, a new pipe was installed, and the road was reopened within a week after closing. At that time, this was a dead-end road that served one residence.

Ivey said that DOT crews will remove debris that they see from the right-of-way after the repairs are complete.

"If road or pipe debris is washed down stream due to the flooding, it is unlikely crews knew the debris existed and thus, would not have removed it. NCDOT is prohibited from working beyond our right of way limits."

"Given the amount of time that has passed since the damage occurred, the reader may contact the NCDOT Division 9 Office directly to discuss their concerns.”

The phone number is 336-747-7800. The address is N.C. Department of Transportation, Highway Division 9, 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

Great American Clean-up

SAM frequently gets complaints from people about trash on streets. If you would like to help alleviate the litter problem in Winston-Salem, here's something you can do this weekend.

Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful needs volunteers for the Great American Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Bags, gloves, and vests are provided. Lunch will also be provided.

Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful plans to clean up include streets, parks, streams and schools throughout the city.

Volunteers can request a place they want to clean, or be assigned a location.

To volunteer, go to CityofWS.org/KWSB.

For more information about the Great American Clean-up, call CityLink at 336-727-8000 or 311. You can also email georges@cityofws.org.