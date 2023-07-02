Q: How was the Fourth of July first celebrated, and when did the celebrations start? — R.K.

Answer: Tuesday is the 247th birthday of the United States of America.

Here’s a little history of how the holiday came to be.

The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and celebrations began soon afterward.

For example, there was a public reading of the declaration on July 8 in Philadelphia, where the Continental Congress met. On July 24, Williamsburg, Va., marked the declaration with a public reading, parade and cannon and musket fire. Celebrations of the anniversary of the adoption started the next year.

John Adams described the events in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, in a letter to his daughter Abigail “Nabby” Adams saying, “The thought of taking any notice of this day, was not conceived, until the second of this month, and it was not mentioned until the third. It was too late to have a sermon, as every one wished, so this must be deferred another year.”

There also were days of decorated ships and boats, gun salutes, a parade and more.

“Considering the lateness of the design and the suddenness of the execution,” Adams wrote, “I was amazed at the universal joy and alacrity that was discovered, and at the brilliancy and splendor of every part of this joyful exhibition. I had forgot the ringing of bells all day and evening, and the bonfires in the streets, and the fireworks played off.”

You can read Adams’ letter in its entirety on the Library of Congress’ website. A direct link to the letter, which includes other vivid descriptions of the celebrations, can be found at tinyurl.com/adamsfourthletter.

The celebrations continued to grow and spread over the years. In 1783, as peace returned to the nation in the aftermath of the Revolutionary War, North Carolina’s Alexander Martin became the first governor to issue a state order to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Moravians of Salem heeded this, and first celebrated the Fourth that year with church services, music and a torchlight procession through town.

Fourth Freedom Fest

From 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in Downtown Greensboro.

Activities include karaoke, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, Disney princesses, Mario, Spiderman, and Captain America.

Food vendors will be on site.

Non-perishable food donations for Second Harvest Bank of Northwest North Carolina will be accepted.

Salem Band concert

The Salem Band will hold its annual Stars & Stripes concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Salem Square in Old Salem. Admission is free.

It will be the band’s annual “Star & Stripes Forever!” concert, featuring vocalist Mignon Dobbins. Star & Stripes Forever will be performed in addition to marches, big band songs and sing-alongs. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture will also be performed.

Food vendors will be on site. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The rain date is Wednesday.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.