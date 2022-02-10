Ask SAM: A man was trying to sell people in my neighborhood bottled water subscriptions, saying tap water might be bad

Q: There were representatives of a bottled water company out in neighborhoods around the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant, trying to sell bottle water and water jugs for in-home service. He said that people in our area (27105), because of the fertilizer plant fire run off, may want to sign up because our drinking water may not be as safe. I’m just checking. You just can’t be too careful these days.
E.M.
Answer: It’s a marketing plan to sell water.
According to the 2020 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Water quality report, the system “operates three water treatment facilities drawing water from both the Yadkin River and Salem Lake.”
Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities said that, “All three raw water intakes used by WSFC Utilities water treatment plants are upstream from the Weaver runoff potentially impacting Monarcas, Mill and Muddy creeks.”
Officials issued a warning last week about possible contamination to creeks near the plant. Muddy Creek enters the Yadkin River in Northern Davidson County.
“The precautionary advisory issued Feb. 3 by the state and county addresses runoff to creeks and surface waters from the Weaver fire. In the City of Winston-Salem, this is managed by the Stormwater Division.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health told residents in that advisory to stay away from the Monarcas Creek because monitors showed elevated levels of harmful chemicals including nitrites, nitrates, and ammonia nitrogen. The warning also included downstream portions of Mill and Muddy creeks.
“The potential contamination is an environmental concern, as is anything polluting the stormwater system. Sadly, some people mistakenly use storm drains for a trash can. Stormwater pipes, however, are a separate system from our water distribution system and wastewater (sewer) collection system,” Ketteler said.
The P.W. Swann water intake facility is on River Ridge Road in northwest Forsyth County. The second intake is at Idols Dam near Dock Davis Road in Clemmons. The third intake is at Salem Lake.
The three water intake plants combine to create up to 91 million gallons of drinking water a day.
“We want to assure our customers that our drinking water supply remains safe. Tests are run throughout the system every two hours and our drinking water continues to meet or surpass all state and federal standards,” Ketteler said.
“If our drinking water was contaminated, it would be a major news story.”
Q: Is it legal to turn left on a red light from a one way street to another one way street? An example would be West Second and North Cherry streets.
J.J.
Answer: A spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said, "It is a violation of NCGS 20-158 to turn left on red, even if it is from a one way street to another. In rare cases there may be signage allowing it. In that case it is allowed.”
Q: Where can used syringes be disposed?
B.L.
Answer: Needles and other sharp objects should never be thrown directly into the trash.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality recommends placing used syringes and needles in a heavy plastic bottle such as a laundry detergent comes in.
When the bottle is full, seal the top with heavy tape and place it in the trash.
