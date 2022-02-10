Ask SAM: A man was trying to sell people in my neighborhood bottled water subscriptions, saying tap water might be bad

We’ve been told drinking water is essential for a healthy lifestyle. Eight glasses a day is the popular recipe for getting enough water, but that’s not quite accurate. A look at the accurate way of determining how much water a person should drink a day.

Q: There were representatives of a bottled water company out in neighborhoods around the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant, trying to sell bottle water and water jugs for in-home service. He said that people in our area (27105), because of the fertilizer plant fire run off, may want to sign up because our drinking water may not be as safe. I’m just checking. You just can’t be too careful these days.

E.M.

Answer: It’s a marketing plan to sell water.

According to the 2020 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Water quality report, the system “operates three water treatment facilities drawing water from both the Yadkin River and Salem Lake.”

Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities said that, “All three raw water intakes used by WSFC Utilities water treatment plants are upstream from the Weaver runoff potentially impacting Monarcas, Mill and Muddy creeks.”

Officials issued a warning last week about possible contamination to creeks near the plant. Muddy Creek enters the Yadkin River in Northern Davidson County.