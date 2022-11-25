Ask SAM: A reader felt she had been overcharged for a repair. SAM investigated and got her money back.

SAM is on vacation. She’ll be back Tuesday to answer your questions.

SAM did, however, want to give an update on a question from last week.

In the Nov. 16 column, D.C. wanted an explanation from Sears about charges to repair her microwave. D.C. felt Sears had overcharged her. D.C. was told by phone the repair would cost $249. When the technician came to D.C.'s house, D.C. was told the repair would cost an additional $139.41.

SAM reached out to Dana Shoulders, a customer service manager for Sears, who told SAM that D.C. was correct, there was an overcharge.

“I just wanted to get back to you to let you know we were able to pull the call and it turned out that it was not that D.C. misinterpreted what the agent scheduling the call said," Shoulders told SAM. "The agent actually gave her incorrect information and even when D.C. asked to clarify to ensure she understood correctly, the agent confirmed the total price she would have to pay is $249.00.

“So we have issued a refund for everything she paid over that ($139.41) and I have emailed her to let her know this.”