Ask SAM: A scammer is posing as a legitimate local business, the BBB says.

The Better Business Bureau of Northwest North Carolina reached out to SAM to tell us about a possible scammer who is using a local company’s address and photos.

Golden Dreams Trailer Sales sells used horse trailers. The scammer, who has taken nearly $4,000 from unsuspecting shoppers, is using Golden Dreams’ address and photos from Golden Dreams’ page to make their business look legitimate.

Karen Spangler, the owner of Golden Dreams, discovered the problem in September when a Davidson County deputy sheriff showed up at her business’ door. A complaint had been filed by someone who lost a $1,500 deposit on a trailer.

Spangler said that another person she talked to had lost $2,200. A Winston-Salem police officer contacted her about two weeks ago about another complaint.

The BBB has also received complaints about the horse trailer sales, Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the BBB, said.

The complaints identify the company as William’s Trailer Source, which later changed its name to Sam’s Trailer Sales.

“On November 9, 2022, BBB confirmed by speaking with Karen Spangler, owner of Golden Dreams, that the Clemmons address where the business claimed to be located is occupied by Golden Dreams,” Yates said.

The BBB also verified that William’s Trailer Sales had copied photos from Spangler’s Facebook page and passed them off as their own.

“The trailers on their Facebook page are in my driveway,” Spangler said.

The BBB found that Sam’s also had on its Facebook page a photo of a Ford F-350 pick-up from a Colorado dealership. The VIN on the truck matched the VIN of the truck from Colorado.

The BBB sent William’s Trailer an email in early November, asking questions about the business, including when it was founded, its physical address and its preferred method of contact. The BBB also asked why photos of trailers for sale are identical to photos on Golden Dreams’ page and how shoppers can get refunds. The email was opened, but no one responded, Yates said.

SAM also sent Facebook messages to William’s, asking for their location. SAM got a response saying it was in Winston-Salem, NC 27127. When SAM asked for a physical address, she got no reply.

Spangler said she got into the used horse trailer business about 10 years ago to help fund her passion, rescue horses.

She said that prices for used trailers have increased dramatically during the pandemic because it was hard to get new trailers.

William’s asks people to send a deposit if they want to buy a trailer.

“People tell me that when they talk to them, they say, ‘send deposit, I’ll hold (the) trailer,’” Spangler said.

The two phone numbers that were provide to the BBB from William’s customers, 669-307-3288 and 669-732-0669, are no longer working. The 669 area code serves San Jose, California, Yates said.

Facebook is the only advertising Spangler uses. Most of her business is from word of mouth from previous customers.

She said her customers have defended her when people have complained.

“They tell them I’m a good, Christian person,” she said.

“I feel bad for the people who have been scammed. I wish Facebook would do something, but they won’t shut them down,” Spangler said.

If you think you’ve been scammed, you can contact the BBB at https://www.bbb.org/file-a-complaint.