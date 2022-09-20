Ask SAM: A social media challenge encourages teens to boil chicken in NyQuil. Don't do it, the FDA says

Today's SAM opens with warnings from the FDA about social media challenges on TikTok.

The challenge encourages children and teens to cook chicken in NyQuil.

The FDA said that boiling a medication such as Nyquil makes the medication more concentrated and changes the chemical properties of the ingredients. Inhaling the fumes while the medication is boiling could damage your lungs and allow high amounts of the drugs into your body, even if you don't eat the chicken.

They also warned against a TikTok challenge that involves taking large doses of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine that is the ingredient in Benadryl. Taking large doses of it can cause hallucinations. The FDA said there have been reports of kids having to be treated at an emergency room or even dying after taking the challenge.

The FDA reminds people that you can overdose on over-the-counter medications the same way you can on prescription medications.

Q: There was a power outage Monday morning around Reynolds High School. Do they know what caused it?

R.K.

Answer: The outage was reported about 8:45 a.m., said Jimmy Flythe, the central region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy NC.

It affected Reynolds and about 730 other Duke customers. Crews got the power back on about 10:40.

“The cause of the outage is not known for certain, but is suspected to be related to an underground cable failure on the circuit,” Flythe said.

Q: I live in an old house. Recently, someone ask me if anyone had ever smoked in it, saying there might be thirdhand smoke I know no one has smoked in it for the 10 years I've lived here, but I don't know about the previous years. What is thirdhand smoke, anyway?

W.R.

Answer: Thirdhand smoke is the residue that is left by nicotine and other chemicals when the cigarette is smoked.

"Thirdhand smoke clings to clothes, furniture, drapes, walls, bedding, carpets, dust, vehicles and other surfaces long after smoking has stopped. The residue from thirdhand smoke builds up on surfaces over time.

When you touch surfaces that have been exposed to it, you can pick up the contaminants.

"To remove the residue, hard surfaces, fabrics and upholstery need to be regularly cleaned or laundered" according to mayoclinic.org.

"Children and nonsmoking adults might be at risk of tobacco-related health problems when they inhale, swallow or touch substances containing thirdhand smoke."

Because small children put things in their mouths, they are very susceptible to exposure to thirdhand smoke, according to mayoclinic.org.

It also permeates such building material as sheetrock, and insulation.

Dr. Humberto Choi, a pulmonologist, wrote on clevelandclinic.org, "It resists normal cleaning methods and you can't air it out of rooms or cars with fans or vacuums.

"For this reason, sometimes the only solution is replacing carpets, repainting walls and cleaning ventilation systems. So it's expensive to completely rid a room of thirdhand smoke and eliminate the risk of exposure to future tenants or owners."

Research on thirdhand smoke is ongoing, but both sites agree that the best way to prevent it is not to smoke.