Ask SAM: Absentee ballot has not arrived after seven weeks. What do I do?
Ask SAM: Absentee ballot has not arrived after seven weeks. What do I do?

Q: I requested and received an absentee ballot but have not filled it out. I think I want to vote in person on Nov. 3 at my polling place. Can I still vote in person or will this cause a problem?

M.T.

Answer: According to the N.C. State board of Elections, there will not be a problem. Requesting an absentee ballot will not record you in the system as having voted. As long as you do not vote your absentee ballot, you may vote in person during the early voting period or on election day.

Q: I sent my absentee ballot request form in on Aug 19. As of Monday, I still had not gotten my ballot. I called the board of elections and they said they sent it out on Sept 11. More than three weeks later, I still don't have a ballot. Why is it taking USPS so long to deliver these ballots. Board of Elections say they will nullify this ballot and send a new one, but have been told by USPS it can take 7-11 days to get it. At this rate, I won't have a ballot in time to vote. Who should I contact about this problem with USPS not delivering these ballots in a timely manner?

B.H.

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said, “The U.S. Postal Service’s No. 1 priority between now and the November election is the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s election mail. We are aware of no significant issues in the Greensboro District. Our daily 'All Clear' processes, used to help track election mail, do not show any undelivered ballots. We have contacted the board of election about this customer’s ballot. Further information about our election mail processes and the Postmaster General’s October 1st directive is found in this factsheet: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/statements/100120-usps-election-mail-preparedness-efforts-fact-sheet.pdf.”

More frequently asked absentee ballot questions

Q: Can I vote the ballot and return it to the county board of elections, but change my mind and cancel my ballot and vote on Election Day instead?

Answer: No. Once you return your ballot, you may not change or cancel your ballot.

Q: May I return my friends’ and neighbors’ absentee ballots?

Answer: No. You may only return someone’s ballot if they are a near relative. A near relative is: your spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, or legal guardian.

Q: Can I view a list of all voters who have requested an absentee ballot?

Answer: Absentee by mail data is confidential until Election Day or until ballots are returned. This data may be viewed once ballots are returned and counted.

Q: Are organizations allowed to email request forms to voters?

Answer: Organizations may email blank North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Forms to voters but may not prefill any part of the forms. Third party groups should include the instructions with the form.

Reader reaction

T.V., a reader wrote in after the question about unclaimed money, "This was likely a phishing scam as government officials will not send an email about such an issue. Most likely they will send either a regular letter or a registered letter but never an email."

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma'am

 Walt Unks

AskSAM@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

journalnow.com/asksam

Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

 

