Ask SAM: Absentee ballot has not arrived after seven weeks. What do I do?

Q: I requested and received an absentee ballot but have not filled it out. I think I want to vote in person on Nov. 3 at my polling place. Can I still vote in person or will this cause a problem?

M.T.

Answer: According to the N.C. State board of Elections, there will not be a problem. Requesting an absentee ballot will not record you in the system as having voted. As long as you do not vote your absentee ballot, you may vote in person during the early voting period or on election day.

Q: I sent my absentee ballot request form in on Aug 19. As of Monday, I still had not gotten my ballot. I called the board of elections and they said they sent it out on Sept 11. More than three weeks later, I still don't have a ballot. Why is it taking USPS so long to deliver these ballots. Board of Elections say they will nullify this ballot and send a new one, but have been told by USPS it can take 7-11 days to get it. At this rate, I won't have a ballot in time to vote. Who should I contact about this problem with USPS not delivering these ballots in a timely manner?

B.H.