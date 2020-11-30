Ask SAM: Addresses for Biden, Cooper

A call, email or text from someone claiming to be a mail carrier or a parcel delivery service saying a package is on the way or that they were unable to deliver a package to your home or they just found a package belonging to you. If you don’t remember ordering anything that needs to be delivered, the caller may try to convince you the package is a gift from a friend or relative. The caller may sound friendly and professional, making the scam harder to spot. The email messages also look legitimate — containing official logos and using professional language.